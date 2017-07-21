Check Out Sports Books Odds On World Championships Sprint Events

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The odds in this article are provided for entertainment purposes only. If you have strong opinions about who’s going to win, the SwimSwam pick ’em contest is for you.

Betting on swimming obviously isn’t as big a production as it is for the world’s other more mainstream sports, but it does exist. Although this year’s offerings are not as plentiful as they’ve been for past Olympics and World Championships, there are odds out there for some events at these 2017 World Championships.

For the 2013 edition of Worlds, for example, several books options existed, taking wagers on virtually all of the men’s and women’s swimming events. This year, however, there are notably fewer books seeming to be taking Worlds wagers.

Of the Netbet site we found here, the site only lists odds for the men’s and women’s 50m events. Here’s a round-up of where things stand oddswise for the top 3 swimmers per the site, two days out from the start of swimming in Budapest:

Men’s 50 backstroke odds: Camille Lacourt (FRA) 2.20, Justin Ress (USA) 4.50, Matt Grevers (USA) 6.00

Men’s 50 breaststroke odds: Adam Peaty (GBR) 1.10, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 6.50, Kevin Cordes (USA) 9.00

Men’s 50 butterfly odds: Nicholas Santos (BRA) 2.50, Henrique Martins (BRA) 5.00, Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 6.50

Men’s 50 freestyle odds: Ben Proud (GBR) 2.20, Nathan Adrian (USA) 4.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) 6.0

Women’s 50 backstroke odds: Yuanhui Fu (CHN) 1.44, Etiene Medeiros (BRA) 6.00, Wang Xueer (CHN) 11.00

Women’s 50 breaststroke odds: Lilly King (USA 1.21), Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 6.50, Katie Meili (USA) 9.00

Women’s 50 butterfly odds: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 1.02, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 13.00, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 15.00

Women’s 50 freestyle odds: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 1.10, Pernille Blume (DEN) 6.50, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 8.50

Simply put, the lower the number, the more money is being placed on that swimmer, meaning more gamblers believe he/she will take gold in the event. The bigger the gap between the 1st and 2nd swimmer, the more the top swimmer is considered the favorite by gamblers.

As with most things in life the bigger the risk, the higher the payout. For example, in the women’ 50 butterfly, if you risked $1 on saying Sjostrom will win and then she does, you’d be paid out $1.02….not too risky. However, if you banked on Oleksiak with her 15.00 odds, $1 would earn you $15.00, at least on Netbet.