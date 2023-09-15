Cal and Auburn Lead Class of 2024 Verbal Commitments with 17 Each

14 months after their recruiting floodgates opened, it’s time to take stock of where the high school class of 2024 has thus far sent their verbal commitments.

Leading the field as of mid-September are Cal and Auburn with 17 total verbal commitments each. Virginia has 14, while Texas and NC State are tied with 12. Kentucky (10), Tennessee (10), Louisville (10), Florida (9), Harvard (9), North Carolina (9), Northwestern (9), Stanford (8), Princeton (8), Missouri (7), Alabama (7), Wisconsin (7), Georgia (7), South Carolina (7), Indiana (7), Virginia Tech (7), and USC (7) round out the top-20ish.

All of our top-20 boys and 17 of the top-20 girls have announced their plans for the fall of 2024. NC State and Virginia are the top destinations with 7 of those verbal commitments. The Wolfpack’s class of 2028 will include boys’ #1 Kaii Winkler, #2 Daniel Diehl, #15 Nolan Dunkel, and #17 Matt Marsteiner, as well as girls’ #3 Leah Shackley, #5 Erika Pelaez, and #13 Lily Christianson. The Cavaliers have picked up verbals from #8 David King and #12 Spencer Nicholas for the men’s team and from #2 Leah Hayes, #7 Anna Moesch, #8 Katie Christopherson, #9 Bailey Hartman, and #15 Elise Clift for the women’s.

Texas (boys’ #3 Cooper Lucas, #10 Kyle Peck, #18 Jeremy Kelly, and #19 Landon D’Ariano, and girls’ #10 Piper Enge and #16 Lillie Nesty,) is in third place with 6 top-20s.

Louisville ranks fourth with 5: boys’ #13 Jake Eccleston and #14 Gregg Enoch, and girls’ #17 Caroline Larsen, #19 Camden Doane, and #20 Camille Murray.

