What Makes SPIRE Academy A Unique Place To Train For Swimming?

SwimSwam caught up with SPIRE Academy Head Coach Thad Schultz at the ASCA World Clinic in Dallas last week. SPIRE is home to athletes from around the world, making it a uniquely international hub for swim training at a high level. With world-class facilities and staff prepared to help athletes in and out of the pool, it is a one-of-a-kind swimming experience for a high school student.

About SPIRE

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on more than 800 acres and 800,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (spireacademy.com) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling, soccer and lacrosse.

