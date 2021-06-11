Breaking Down The Biggest Races of the 2021 US Olympic Trials

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with SwimSwam’s Editor-in-Chief Braden Keith and SwimSwam senior writer Jared Anderson to break down the biggest races of the 2021 US Olympic Trials. We dive deep into the men’s 200 IM, men’s 100 free, women’s 100 fly and who we think may surprise us in Omaha.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.