Big Ten B-Finalist Katie Minnich Transfers from Michigan to Florida

After two years with the University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team, Royal Oak, Michigan native Katie Minnich has elected to join the University of Florida’s roster for the 2020-21 season.

“After much thought and consideration I am happy to announce that I have decided to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Florida! I am so grateful for my time at Michigan, but I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in my life! GO GATORS! 🐊🧡💙”

Minnich specializes in backstroke, free, and IM and was a B finalist in both the 100 back (12th, 53.46) and 200 back (13th, 1:55.85) at the 2020 B1G Championships during her sophomore season with the Wolverines. In 2019, she finished 22nd in the 100 back (54.26), 26th in the 200 back (1:59.07), and 52nd in the 200 IM (2:04.69) at the conference meet.

In high school, Minnich was a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who won three MHSAA Division 1 state titles in the 100 back while at Mercy High School. In 2020 she was named to the Academic All-Big Ten squad and was a CSCAA Scholar All-America Honorable Mention. She did her club swimming with Birmingham Blue Dolphins.

SCY PB at Michigan Pre-college PB 500 free 5:04.95 5:02.21 100 back 53.46 53.80 200 back 1:55.85 1:56.95 200 IM 2:04.17 2:04.35

With two years of NCAA eligibility left, Minnich will join the Gators with newcomers Amanda Ray, Annette Schultz, Carly Schwab, Cecilia Porter, Chloe Grimme, Elise Bauer, Kenady Beil, Lain Shahboz, Leah DeGeorge, Louise Lefebvre, and Madison Kolessar. Her best times would have scored at SEC Championships in the C finals of the 100/200 backstroke.