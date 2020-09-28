UW Green Bay Receives Commitment From Jack DeMarco

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack DeMarco, a current high school senior from Oswego, Illinois, has committed to swim for Division I UW Green Bay. DeMarco currently attends Oswego Co-op and will graduate in spring 2021. Hi will be joining the Phoenix’s class of 2025.

DeMarco currently swims for the Fox Valley YMCA Aqua Force. This year at the 2020 IHSA Sectional Championships—Metea Valley, he placed 7th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:45.60.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at UW Green Bay! I am grateful for my coaches, teammates and parents who have supported me along the way! I can’t wait to be a Phoenix!”

At the 2020 Horizon League Championships with Green Bay, DeMarco would have placed 17th in the 1650 freestyle (16:42.92) with his current best time.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:49.29

500 freestyle – 4:43.60

1650 freestyle – 16:42.92

400 IM – 4:15.77

At the Horizon Championships this year, the Phoenix placed 5th as a team and earned CSCAA Scholar All-American status.

