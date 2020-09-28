Sectional Champion Matthew Driscoll Commits to UCSB Gauchos

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew Driscoll, a current high school senior from Los Gatos, California, has committed to swim for Division I University of California at Santa Barbara. Driscoll attends Los Gatos High School and will graduate in spring 2021. He will be joining the Gauchos’ class of 2025.

Driscoll currently swims for the De Anza Cupertino Aquatics where he is a Scholastic All-American. At the 2019 Speedo Championship Series—Santa Clarita, Driscoll was the champion in the 200 LCM backstroke with a time of 2:05.02. He placed 4th in the 100 backstroke (58.41). He is also a Sectional, Futures and Junior National qualifier in multiple events.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UC Santa Barbara. A special thanks to my teammates, coaches, and family who have supported me along the way. Go Gauchos!!”

At the 2020 MPSF Championships with the Gauchos, Driscoll would have made quite the impact on the team. Most notably, he would have placed 4th in both the 200 freestyle (1:38.28) and 500 freestyle (4:25.67), 5th in the 200 backstroke (1:47.43) and 6th in the 100 backstroke (49.08) with his current best times.

He would have been the second fastest team member in the 200 and 500 freestyle behind then-senior Joseph Lastelic, who won both events.

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:38.28

500 freestyle – 4:25.67

100 backstroke – 49.08

200 backstroke – 1:47.43

200 IM – 1:49.89

At the MPSF Championships this year, the Gauchos placed 3rd as a team under head coach Matt Macedo. The team was given Scholar All-American status and 26 team members were given MPSF All-Academic honors.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.