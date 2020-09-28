George Washington Receives Commitment from Moriah Freitas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Moriah Freitas, a current high school senior from Orlando, Florida, has committed to swim for Division I George Washington University. Freitas currently attends Winter Park High School and will graduate in spring 2021. She will be joining the Colonial’s class of 2025.

Freitas is a current swimmer for Highlander Aquatic Club along with swimming for her high school at Winter Park. At the 2019 FHSAA 4A State Championships, she placed 6th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.34) and 7th in the 100 butterfly (55.38). Additionally, at the 2018 Florida Swimming Senior Long Course Championships, she was the champion in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:23.50. She is also a Sectionals and Futures qualifier.

“I am happy to announce my commitment to George Washington University! I’m so thankful for my mom and coaches who helped me become a great swimmer and person. George Washington has such an amazing program with a very positive team atmosphere. I am looking forward to continuing my academic and athletic career at George Washington and I can’t wait to be a Colonial for the next four years! To God all the Glory!”

At the 2020 A-10 Championships with the Colonials, Freitas would have placed 6th in both the 100 butterfly (55.32) and 200 butterfly (2:02.29) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:50.33) with her current best times.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 24.50

100 freestyle – 53.21

200 freestyle – 1:50.33

100 butterfly – 55.32

200 butterfly – 2:02.29

At the A-10 Championships this year, the Colonials placed 2nd as a team. They were barely beat by George Mason, who bested them by only 20 points. The team also received CSCAA Scholar All-American status.

