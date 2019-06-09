1:00 Breaststroker Cecilia Porter Verbally Commits to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Cecilia Porter of Signal Mountain High School and the Baylor Swim Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee has verbally committed to the Florida Gators. Primarily a breaststroker, Porter finished 2nd in the 50 breaststroke (27.66) and 3rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.58) at the 2019 NCSA Junior National Championships. She was also the runner-up at the Tennessee High School State Championship meet in her junior season in the 100 breaststroke.

The 8 fastest times of her career in the 100 yard breaststroke all came during her junior season, where she knocked over 3 seconds off her previous best time of 1:03.9. That’s after a more modest 4-tenths drop during her sophomore season.

Her 200 made even bigger leaps during her junior season: she knocked 7.1 seconds off her previous best of 2:20.4.

Even early into the 2019 long course season, she’s already taken over a second from her best time in the 100 breast in long course as well.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.18

100 free – 53.83

100 breast – 1:00.58

200 breast – 2:13.36

200 IM – 2:04.49

400 IM – 4:34.99

The Baylor Swim Club has a long history of sending alumni to the University of Florida, including most recently Trey Freeman: a 2018-2019 freshman All-American for the Gators. He is one of 6 program alumnus that the club lists as having matriculated to Florida.

Florida, under its new coaching staff led by Jeff Poppell, is emerging as a breaststroke destination. Last season, Gators freshman Vanessa Pearl ranked 2nd in the SEC among freshman in 100 breaststroke and 1st in the 200 (59.9/2:08.0). While Florida has had some success in its history in the b breaststrokes (Hilda Luthersdottir is the highlight), the stroke has generally not been a program highlight to the extent of other Gator groups.

