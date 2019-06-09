Cameron Craig Returns to Racing After 14 Months With 53.6 100 Fly

2019 MLA Big Red Challenge

June 7th-9th

Holland, MI

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “2019 MLA Big Red Challenge”

Cameron Craig made his return to competition today at the MLA Big Red Challenge, 14 months after his last official race. Craig last competed at the 2018 NCAA Championships in March of 2018. He announced earlier this year that he was leaving Arizona State, and was unsure if he would continue to compete in the NCAA. Craig returned to his home state of Michigan, where he is now training at Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics.

Craig was relatively tame in the prelims session this morning, posting a 56.64 100 fly, 24.41 50 free, and 25.40 50 fly. He stepped it up in finals, speeding to a 53.61 in the 100 fly, winning by 3 seconds. The time was under a second off Craig’s personal best, which sits at 52.63 from the 2016 Junior Pan Pacs. Craig also posted a 24.79 to win the 50 fly, which officially marks a personal best. Craig is set to race the 100 free tomorrow.

US National Teamer Devon Nowicki, who also swims for MLA, is also competing at the meet. Nowicki split a 28.51 on the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay this morning. He went on to win the 200 breast with a 2:27.07, well off his personal mark of 2:14.55. Nowicki went on to come in 2nd in the 50 free, clocking a 24.23. Queens (NC) swimmer Skyler Cook Weeks won the 50 free with a 24.19, after also winning the 200 free with a 1:55.54. Nowicki is set to compete in the 50 and 100 breast tomorrow.

University of Michigan recruit Kathryn Ackerman won the women’s 800 free on Friday night, posting a 9:07.91. According to the SWIMS database, that was Ackerman’s first-ever time racing the 800 officially. Ackerman is primarily an IM’er and backstroker, but does also have a 2:02.3 200 free and 57.3 100 free to boot. She didn’t compete on day 2 (Saturday), but is scheduled to swim the 50 back, 100 free, and 200 fly on Sunday.

Other Saturday Event Winners: