All the U18 National Champions from 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
The last session of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships is in the books and the Pan Pacs team has been named. The youth of Team USA put on a tremendous display of talent during their week in Irvine. Regan Smith set World Junior Records in the 100 back (58.83) and 200 back (2:06.43), and tied for 1st place in the latter. Carson Foster broke the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 IM twice, settling it at 1:59.45 with his 10th-place finish in finals. There were 18-and-under A or B finalists in nearly every event, and two girls and two boys made the senior team for 2018 Pan Pacs. Smith was selected to represent Team USA in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly. Erica Sullivan made the team in the 1500 free. Robert Finke was invited for the 800 free and 1500 free. And Luca Urlando made it in the 200 fly.
The highest-finishing 18-and-unders in each event were crowned 18-and-under National Champions. Here is the full list for the 2018 National Championships:
Women
|Event
|18U National Champion
|Age
|Team
|Time
|Place
|50 free
|Grace Ariola
|18
|BNY
|24.83
|4th
|100 free
|Gretchen Walsh
|15
|NAC
|54.57
|8th
|200 free
|Claire Tuggle
|14
|CLOV
|1:59.26
|15th
|400 free
|Claire Tuggle
|14
|CLOV
|4:10.62
|11th
|800 free
|Erica Sullivan
|17
|SAND
|8:26.98
|5th
|1500 free
|Erica Sullivan
|17
|SAND
|16:02.88
|3rd
|50 back
|Isabelle Stadden
|16
|AQJT
|28.13
|(T) 5th
|50 back
|Katharine Berkoff
|17
|MAC
|28.13
|(T) 5th
|100 back
|Regan Smith
|17
|RIPT
|58.83
|3rd
|200 back
|Regan Smith
|16
|RIPT
|2:06.43
|(T) 1st
|50 breast
|Emily Weiss
|17
|CARD
|30.88
|7th
|100 breast
|Emily Weiss
|17
|CARD
|1:07.99
|7th
|200 breast
|Zoe Bartel
|17
|FAST
|2:25.67
|6th
|50 fly
|Torri Huske
|15
|AAC
|26.71
|5th
|100 fly
|Dakota Luther
|18
|UNAT
|58.91
|8th
|200 fly
|Regan Smith
|16
|RIPT
|2:07.42
|3rd
|200 IM
|Alex Walsh
|16
|NAC
|2:12.36
|6th
|400 IM
|Emma Weyant
|16
|SYS
|4:43.54
|8th
Men
|Event
|18U National Champion
|Age
|Team
|Time
|Place
|50 free
|Shaine Casas
|18
|ASC
|22.74
|18th
|100 free
|Drew Kibler
|18
|CSC
|49.44
|16th
|200 free
|Lack LeVant
|18
|NTN
|1:46.46
|5th
|400 free
|Trey Freeman
|18
|BAY
|3:49.90
|5th
|800 free
|Robert Finke
|18
|SPA
|7:51.45
|3rd
|1500 free
|Robert Finke
|18
|SPA
|14:55.34
|2nd
|50 back
|Alex Boratto
|18
|PCAC
|26.30
|16th
|100 back
|Shaine Casas
|18
|ASC
|54.51
|12th
|200 back
|Carson Foster
|16
|RAYS
|1:58.18
|7th
|50 breast
|Max McHugh
|18
|UNAT
|27.66
|7th
|100 breast
|Reece Whitley
|18
|PCAC
|1:00.93
|(T) 10th
|200 breast
|Daniel Roy
|18
|STAN
|2:09.76
|6th
|50 fly
|Van Mathias
|17
|MAC
|24.59
|22nd
|100 fly
|Danny Kovac
|18
|FAST
|52.71
|14th
|200 fly
|Luca Urlando
|16
|DART
|1:55.21
|(T) 3rd
|200 IM
|Carson Foster
|16
|RAYS
|1:59.45
|10th
|400 IM
|Kieran Smith
|18
|RAC
|4:18.18
|8th
Shaine Casas swims for AGS (Aggie Swim Club/A&M) not ASC.