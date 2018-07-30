All the U18 National Champions from 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

The last session of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships is in the books and the Pan Pacs team has been named. The youth of Team USA put on a tremendous display of talent during their week in Irvine. Regan Smith set World Junior Records in the 100 back (58.83) and 200 back (2:06.43), and tied for 1st place in the latter. Carson Foster broke the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 IM twice, settling it at 1:59.45 with his 10th-place finish in finals. There were 18-and-under A or B finalists in nearly every event, and two girls and two boys made the senior team for 2018 Pan Pacs. Smith was selected to represent Team USA in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly. Erica Sullivan made the team in the 1500 free. Robert Finke was invited for the 800 free and 1500 free. And Luca Urlando made it in the 200 fly.

The highest-finishing 18-and-unders in each event were crowned 18-and-under National Champions. Here is the full list for the 2018 National Championships:

Women

Event 18U National Champion Age Team Time Place
50 free Grace Ariola 18 BNY 24.83 4th
100 free Gretchen Walsh 15 NAC 54.57 8th
200 free Claire Tuggle 14 CLOV 1:59.26 15th
400 free Claire Tuggle 14 CLOV 4:10.62 11th
800 free Erica Sullivan 17 SAND 8:26.98 5th
1500 free Erica Sullivan 17 SAND 16:02.88 3rd
50 back Isabelle Stadden 16 AQJT 28.13 (T) 5th
50 back Katharine Berkoff 17 MAC 28.13 (T) 5th
100 back Regan Smith 17 RIPT 58.83 3rd
200 back Regan Smith 16 RIPT 2:06.43 (T) 1st
50 breast Emily Weiss 17 CARD 30.88 7th
100 breast Emily Weiss 17 CARD 1:07.99 7th
200 breast Zoe Bartel 17 FAST 2:25.67 6th
50 fly Torri Huske 15 AAC 26.71 5th
100 fly Dakota Luther 18 UNAT 58.91 8th
200 fly Regan Smith 16 RIPT 2:07.42 3rd
200 IM Alex Walsh 16 NAC 2:12.36 6th
400 IM Emma Weyant 16 SYS 4:43.54 8th

Men

Event 18U National Champion Age Team Time Place
50 free Shaine Casas 18 ASC 22.74 18th
100 free Drew Kibler 18 CSC 49.44 16th
200 free Lack LeVant 18 NTN 1:46.46 5th
400 free Trey Freeman 18 BAY 3:49.90 5th
800 free Robert Finke 18 SPA 7:51.45 3rd
1500 free Robert Finke 18 SPA 14:55.34 2nd
50 back Alex Boratto 18 PCAC 26.30 16th
100 back Shaine Casas 18 ASC 54.51 12th
200 back Carson Foster 16 RAYS 1:58.18 7th
50 breast Max McHugh 18 UNAT 27.66 7th
100 breast Reece Whitley 18 PCAC 1:00.93 (T) 10th
200 breast Daniel Roy 18 STAN 2:09.76 6th
50 fly Van Mathias 17 MAC 24.59 22nd
100 fly Danny Kovac 18 FAST 52.71 14th
200 fly Luca Urlando 16 DART 1:55.21 (T) 3rd
200 IM Carson Foster 16 RAYS 1:59.45 10th
400 IM Kieran Smith 18 RAC 4:18.18 8th

 

1
MrBreastroke

Shaine Casas swims for AGS (Aggie Swim Club/A&M) not ASC.

1 hour ago

