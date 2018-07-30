All the U18 National Champions from 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

The last session of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships is in the books and the Pan Pacs team has been named. The youth of Team USA put on a tremendous display of talent during their week in Irvine. Regan Smith set World Junior Records in the 100 back (58.83) and 200 back (2:06.43), and tied for 1st place in the latter. Carson Foster broke the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 IM twice, settling it at 1:59.45 with his 10th-place finish in finals. There were 18-and-under A or B finalists in nearly every event, and two girls and two boys made the senior team for 2018 Pan Pacs. Smith was selected to represent Team USA in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly. Erica Sullivan made the team in the 1500 free. Robert Finke was invited for the 800 free and 1500 free. And Luca Urlando made it in the 200 fly.

The highest-finishing 18-and-unders in each event were crowned 18-and-under National Champions. Here is the full list for the 2018 National Championships:

Women

Event 18U National Champion Age Team Time Place 50 free Grace Ariola 18 BNY 24.83 4th 100 free Gretchen Walsh 15 NAC 54.57 8th 200 free Claire Tuggle 14 CLOV 1:59.26 15th 400 free Claire Tuggle 14 CLOV 4:10.62 11th 800 free Erica Sullivan 17 SAND 8:26.98 5th 1500 free Erica Sullivan 17 SAND 16:02.88 3rd 50 back Isabelle Stadden 16 AQJT 28.13 (T) 5th 50 back Katharine Berkoff 17 MAC 28.13 (T) 5th 100 back Regan Smith 17 RIPT 58.83 3rd 200 back Regan Smith 16 RIPT 2:06.43 (T) 1st 50 breast Emily Weiss 17 CARD 30.88 7th 100 breast Emily Weiss 17 CARD 1:07.99 7th 200 breast Zoe Bartel 17 FAST 2:25.67 6th 50 fly Torri Huske 15 AAC 26.71 5th 100 fly Dakota Luther 18 UNAT 58.91 8th 200 fly Regan Smith 16 RIPT 2:07.42 3rd 200 IM Alex Walsh 16 NAC 2:12.36 6th 400 IM Emma Weyant 16 SYS 4:43.54 8th

Men