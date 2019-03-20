All the Links You Need for the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships

2019 WOMEN’S Division I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the 2019 Division I Women’s NCAA Championships, which will take place from Wednesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 23rd at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin Texas. You can find all the links you need to follow along right here on SwimSwam, as well as event-by-event previews and predictions.

Event Schedule:

Wednesday 800 Freestyle Relay

Thursday 200-yard Freestyle Relay 500-yard Freestyle 200-yard Individual Medley 50-yard Freestyle One-meter Diving 400-yard Medley Relay

Friday 200-yard Individual Medley 100-yard Butterfly 200-yard Freestyle 100-yard Breaststroke 100-yard Backstroke Three-meter Diving 200-yard Medley Relay

Saturday 1,650-yard Freestyle 200-yard Backstroke 100-yard Freestyle 200-yard Breaststroke 200-yard Butterfly Platform Diving 400-yard Freestyle Relay



