All the Links You Need for the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships

2019 WOMEN’S Division I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for the 2019 Division I Women’s NCAA Championships, which will take place from Wednesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 23rd at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin Texas. You can find all the links you need to follow along right here on SwimSwam, as well as event-by-event previews and predictions.

Event Schedule:

  • Wednesday
    • 800 Freestyle Relay
  • Thursday
    • 200-yard Freestyle Relay
    • 500-yard Freestyle
    • 200-yard Individual Medley
    • 50-yard Freestyle
    • One-meter Diving
    • 400-yard Medley Relay
  • Friday
    • 200-yard Individual Medley
    • 100-yard Butterfly
    • 200-yard Freestyle
    • 100-yard Breaststroke
    • 100-yard Backstroke
    • Three-meter Diving
    • 200-yard Medley Relay
  • Saturday
    • 1,650-yard Freestyle
    • 200-yard Backstroke
    • 100-yard Freestyle
    • 200-yard Breaststroke
    • 200-yard Butterfly
    • Platform Diving
    • 400-yard Freestyle Relay

PICK ‘EM CONTEST:

Swimming fans can still enter our official Pick ‘Em contest until 4 p.m. on the Wednesday of the meet. If you haven’t done so already, click here to enter. By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

EVENT-BY-EVENT PREVIEWS:

You can follow these links to each of our specific event-by-event previews for Women’s NCAAs, including our top eight picks in each race. We’ve listed our predicted winners below.

DAY EVENT WINNER
Wednesday 800 Free Relay Stanford
Thursday 200 Free Relay Cal
500 Free Cierra Runge, Arizona State
200 IM Ella Eastin, Stanford
50 Free Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
400 Medley Relay Cal
Friday 400 IM Ella Eastin
100 Fly Louise Hansson, USC
200 Free Mallory Comerford, Louisville
100 Breast Lilly King
100 Back Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
200 Medley Relay Tennessee
Saturday 1650 Free Ally McHugh, Penn State
200 Back Taylor Ruck, Stanford
100 Free Mallory Comerford, Louisville
200 Breast Lilly King, Indiana
200 Fly Ella Eastin, Stanford
400 Free Relay Cal
Diving Bacon/Xu/Rosendahl

