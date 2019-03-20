All the Links You Need for the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships

2019 WOMEN’S Division I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center —Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) – 2018 results
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full livestream schedule
Swimmers are gearing up for the 2019 Division I Women’s NCAA Championships, which will take place from Wednesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 23rd at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin Texas. You can find all the links you need to follow along right here on SwimSwam, as well as event-by-event previews and predictions.
Event Schedule:
- Wednesday
- 800 Freestyle Relay
- Thursday
- 200-yard Freestyle Relay
- 500-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Individual Medley
- 50-yard Freestyle
- One-meter Diving
- 400-yard Medley Relay
- Friday
- 200-yard Individual Medley
- 100-yard Butterfly
- 200-yard Freestyle
- 100-yard Breaststroke
- 100-yard Backstroke
- Three-meter Diving
- 200-yard Medley Relay
- Saturday
- 1,650-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Backstroke
- 100-yard Freestyle
- 200-yard Breaststroke
- 200-yard Butterfly
- Platform Diving
- 400-yard Freestyle Relay
PICK ‘EM CONTEST:
Swimming fans can still enter our official Pick ‘Em contest until 4 p.m. on the Wednesday of the meet. If you haven’t done so already, click here to enter. By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
EVENT-BY-EVENT PREVIEWS:
You can follow these links to each of our specific event-by-event previews for Women’s NCAAs, including our top eight picks in each race. We’ve listed our predicted winners below.
|DAY
|EVENT
|WINNER
|Wednesday
|800 Free Relay
|Stanford
|Thursday
|200 Free Relay
|Cal
|500 Free
|Cierra Runge, Arizona State
|200 IM
|Ella Eastin, Stanford
|50 Free
|Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
|400 Medley Relay
|Cal
|Friday
|400 IM
|Ella Eastin
|100 Fly
|Louise Hansson, USC
|200 Free
|Mallory Comerford, Louisville
|100 Breast
|Lilly King
|100 Back
|Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
|200 Medley Relay
|Tennessee
|Saturday
|1650 Free
|Ally McHugh, Penn State
|200 Back
|Taylor Ruck, Stanford
|100 Free
|Mallory Comerford, Louisville
|200 Breast
|Lilly King, Indiana
|200 Fly
|Ella Eastin, Stanford
|400 Free Relay
|Cal
|Diving
|Bacon/Xu/Rosendahl
Leave a Reply