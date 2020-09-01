Aggies Round Out Women’s Class of 2024 with Szklaruk Traipe and Props

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving program and head coach Steve Bultman have announced the 13 student-athletes that will make up the class of 2024: swimmers Abigail Ahrens, Evelyn Bruner, JoJo Daspit, Jade Hallum, Bobbi Kennett, Charlotte Longbottom, Desirae Mangaoang, Emme Nelson, Alaya Smith, Chloe Stepanek, Sarah Szklaruk Traipe and Olivia Theall, and diver Payton Props.

Sarah Szklaruk Traipe –Pearland, Texas

Szklaruk Traipe won four letters at Glenda Dawson High School and was coached by Natasha Prybil. She served as team captain in her final two seasons and was named the team MVP, while also tallying the most points scored in 2019. Szklaruk Traipe holds the school record in the 100 free (51.60) and 200 free (1:51.97), and was also part of the record-setting 200 medley relay (1:47.39), 200 free relay (1:44.89) and 400 free relay (3:43.44) teams. She spent seven years competing for the Sharks Swim Club, earning the Outstanding Performer Award six years in a row. She holds the Southern Zone record in the 100-meter back. Outside of the pool, Szklaruk Traipe was a Commended National Merit Scholar, National Hispanic Scholar and AP Scholar with Honor. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars.

SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.35

100 back – 55.60

50 back – 27.17

200 free – 1:50.22

100 free – 51.11

50 free – 24.06

Payton Props – Lubbock, Texas

Props was a four-year letter-winner at Lubbock High School and was coached by Penny DiPomazio. She helped her team to a third-place finish at the Texas 5A State Championships as a sophomore and fifth-place finish as a junior. Individually, Props finished first on the 1-meter board at the state championship meet as both a sophomore and junior. In each of her first three seasons, Props claimed gold in the 1-meter at both the district and regional meets. She holds three school records, including the six dives (272.40) and 11 dives (449.45) records on the 1-meter, and the 3-meter record for six dives (240.4). Props spent three years competing for the Lubbock Dive Club, where she was an AAU All-American in each of those three years. Props was also a member of the National Honor Society.

