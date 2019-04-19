Texas A&M Adds to Class of 2024 with In-State Sprinter Bobbi Kennett

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sienna Plantation Aquatics’ Bobbi Kennett has announced her verbal commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Ridge Point High School junior will join their class of 2024.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career as an Aggie! I’d like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for supporting me throughout this process. I can’t wait to be a part of this great program. Gig’em!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.96

100y free – 50.70

100y breast – 1:02.43

200y IM – 2:04.09

At the 2019 Texas 6A Championships, Kennett swam to 4th in the 100 free and 5th in the 50 free.

The Aggies have struggled with their pure sprint group of late. While they’re known for developing fantastic mid-range freestylers, and many of them can come down to the 100, the 50 has been weaker for them since they graduated Beryl Gastaldello. Kennett should boost the sprint group with her strength there. In the 100 breast, she had a notable drop from 1:05.11 in 2017 to 1:02.43 last year, and the Aggie program is also known for churning out top-notch breaststrokers.

Kennett joins Chloe Stepanek, Alaya Smith, Evelyn Bruner, and Jade Hallum in A&M’s growing class of 2024.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career as an Aggie! I’d like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for supporting me throughout this process. I can’t wait to be apart of this great program. Gig’em! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/YyFOpAxonc — Bobbi (@BobbiKennett) April 18, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.