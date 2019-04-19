17 World Class Swimmers to Compete at Fourth Annual TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet, April 26

DERBY UPDATE: Egyptian Olympic swimmer Ali Khalafalla and Colombian Olympic swimmer Isabella Arcila have committed to compete at the Fourth Annual TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet, April 26th in Louisville, Kentucky.

Official Release:

The fourth annual TYR Derby Pro Swim Weekend is set to kick off on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 with a Drowning Prevention Clinic at the Ralph Wright Natatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. Following the clinic, athletes will come together on Friday, April 26th to compete in the TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet presented by Churchill Downs. Swimmers expected to attend the meet include Mallory Comerford, Ryan Held, Bruno Fratus, Shinri Shioura, Michael Chadwick, Dylan Carter, Roland Schoeman, Lia Neal, Margo Geer, Farida Osman, Kendyl Stewart, Madison Kennedy, Amy Bilquist and Zach Apple.

On Thursday, April 25th, the UofL Swimming and Diving team will host the 4th annual Drowning Prevention Clinic at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. This clinic helped over hundreds of kids the last years to lose the fear of water and the ability to learn a life skill. The clinic is open to the public from 3:30pm to 6:00pm.

At the conclusion of the swim meet on Friday night athletes, sponsors, and guests will be invited to join for an exclusive VIP dinner with NBA and UofL Basketball legend, Darrell Griffith, who will host the 16 elite athletes at his restaurant, Griff’s, on April 26th, for a VIP dinner. There are 150 VIP tickets available to purchase for the Live in Lou Derby Pro VIP Night. A part of the proceeds will benefit Sigma Gamma Rho. Sigma Gamma Rho is committed to diversity, inclusion, and to the increase the swim participation and decrease drowning rates in our community. Their motto is “Greater Service, Greater Progress”, and UofL Swimming and Diving and Sigma Gamma Rho come together to affect change and influence the community.

On Saturday, April 27th, 12x Olympic medalist, 65x World championship medalist and World record holder, Ryan Lochte, will host a swim techniques clinic followed by an autograph and photo session at Ralph Wright Natatorium from 1:30-3:30pm. That evening swimmers will enjoy the best of Louisville with a bourbon tour at Old Forester Distillery and will then head to Opening Night at the tracks to help kickoff the 145th Kentucky Derby.

For tickets and information, please head to www.derbyproswim.com or connect with us on Instagram at @tyrderbyproswim. Tickets are on sale now.

