2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Day 4: Friday 19 April 2019

Women’s 50 Backstroke

FINA “A” cut: 28.22

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.81

French record: 27.86 – Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille) – 04/08/2018 – Glasgow (GBR)

Podium:

Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille) – 27.98 Lila Touili (CN Marseille) – 28.37 Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon) – 28.64

Marseille’s Béryl Gastaldello, who broke the Championship Record in prelims with 27.88 but failed to qualify for 2019 World Championships by .07, won the women’s 50 backstroke in 27.98, just 1/100 off her winning time from 2018. Gastaldello made the French roster for Gwangju in the 100 back on Wednesday and now has two opportunities for a complementary event, the 100 fly and the 50 back. That decision will be made by the National Technical Director at the end of the meet.

Lila Touili, who also swims for Marseille, went 28.37 to claim the silver medal ahead of Valence’s Mathilde Cini (28.64), who was runner-up a year ago with 28.29.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

FINA “A” cut: 48.80

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 48.73

French record: 46.94 – Alain Bernard (CN Antibes) – 23/04/2009 – Montpellier

Podium:

In the much-anticipated men’s 100 free, Marseille swept the podium with Mehdy Metella (48.27), Clément Mignon (48.54), and Algeria’s Oussama Sahnoune (48.73). Jérémy Stravius was the third Frenchman to the wall and earns the French bronze with 48.79.

Because Metella had already qualified for Worlds by virtue of his medaling at 2018 European Championships in this event, there was only one individual spot up for grabs. Three swimmers satisfied the first half of the qualifying criteria in prelims, that is, swim 48.73 or faster. Mignon qualified first with 48.49. (Sahnoune was second out of heats with 48.51 but is not eligible for the French team, as he is Algerian.) Metella was second with 48.58, while Nice’s Tom Paco Pedroni was third with 48.72. Stravius went 48.83 in prelims, touching 5th overall. This meant that in finals, either Paco Pedroni or Mignon needed to finish among the top two in finals to qualify for the individual event. By coming in second to Metella in the final, Mignon earned his spot on the roster.

France did, however, qualify a 4×100 free relay so Mignon, Metella, Paco Pedroni, Stravius, and Maxime Grousset should all be on the place to Gwangju.

Metella’s 48.27 ranks 11th in the world so far this season.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE Vladislav RUSSIA

GRINEV 2 Kyle

CHALMERS AUS 47.48 3 Marcelo

CHIERIGHINI BRA 47.68 4 Duncan

SCOTT GBR 47.87 5 Vladimir

MOROZOV RUS 48.04 5 Kliment

KOLESNIKOV RUS 48.04 7 Junyi

HE CHN 48.10 8 Brenno

CORREIA BRA 48.11 9 Katsumi

NAKAMURA JPN 48.12 10 Nandor

NEMETH HUN 48.17 11 Alessandro

MIRESSI ITA 48.32 View Top 27»

