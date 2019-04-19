Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Day 4: Friday 19 April 2019

Women’s 50 Backstroke

  • FINA “A” cut: 28.22
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.81
  • French record: 27.86 – Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille) – 04/08/2018 – Glasgow (GBR)

Podium:

  1. Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille) – 27.98
  2. Lila Touili (CN Marseille) – 28.37
  3. Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon) – 28.64

Marseille’s Béryl Gastaldello, who broke the Championship Record in prelims with 27.88 but failed to qualify for 2019 World Championships by .07, won the women’s 50 backstroke in 27.98, just 1/100 off her winning time from 2018. Gastaldello made the French roster for Gwangju in the 100 back on Wednesday and now has two opportunities for a complementary event, the 100 fly and the 50 back. That decision will be made by the National Technical Director at the end of the meet.

Lila Touili, who also swims for Marseille, went 28.37 to claim the silver medal ahead of Valence’s Mathilde Cini (28.64), who was runner-up a year ago with 28.29.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

  • FINA “A” cut: 48.80
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 48.73
  • French record: 46.94 – Alain Bernard (CN Antibes) – 23/04/2009 – Montpellier

Podium:

  1. Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille) – 48.27
  2. Clément Mignon (CN Marseille) – 48.54
  3. Oussama Sahnoune (ALG, CN Marseille) – 48.73
  4. Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole) – 48.79

In the much-anticipated men’s 100 free, Marseille swept the podium with Mehdy Metella (48.27), Clément Mignon (48.54), and Algeria’s Oussama Sahnoune (48.73). Jérémy Stravius was the third Frenchman to the wall and earns the French bronze with 48.79.

Because Metella had already qualified for Worlds by virtue of his medaling at 2018 European Championships in this event, there was only one individual spot up for grabs. Three swimmers satisfied the first half of the qualifying criteria in prelims, that is, swim 48.73 or faster. Mignon qualified first with 48.49. (Sahnoune was second out of heats with 48.51 but is not eligible for the French team, as he is Algerian.) Metella was second with 48.58, while Nice’s Tom Paco Pedroni was third with 48.72. Stravius went 48.83 in prelims, touching 5th overall. This meant that in finals, either Paco Pedroni or Mignon needed to finish among the top two in finals to qualify for the individual event. By coming in second to Metella in the final, Mignon earned his spot on the roster.

France did, however, qualify a 4×100 free relay so Mignon, Metella, Paco Pedroni, Stravius, and Maxime Grousset should all be on the place to Gwangju.

Metella’s 48.27 ranks 11th in the world so far this season.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

VladislavRUSSIA
GRINEV
04/09
47.43
2Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS47.4804/08
3Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI		BRA47.6804/18
4Duncan
SCOTT		GBR47.8704/18
5Vladimir
MOROZOV		RUS48.0404/10
5Kliment
KOLESNIKOV		RUS48.0410/09
7Junyi
HE		CHN48.1003/28
8Brenno
CORREIA		BRA48.1104/18
9Katsumi
NAKAMURA		JPN48.1202/09
10Nandor
NEMETH		HUN48.1703/29
11Alessandro
MIRESSI		ITA48.3204/04
View Top 27»

Women’s 200 Butterfly

  • FINA “A” cut: 2:09.21
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:09.13
  • French record: 2:05.09 – Aurore Mongel (Mulhouse ON) – 29/07/2009 – Rome (ITA)

Podium:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Men’s 200 IM

  • FINA “A” cut: 2:00.22
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:59.65
  • French record: 1:57.89 – Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation) – 11/04/2013 – Rennes

Podium:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Women’s 400 IM

  • FINA “A” cut: 4:43.06
  • Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 4:39.59
  • French record: 4:34.17 – Fantine Lesaffre (Montpellier Métropole Natation) – 03/08/2018 – Glasgow (GBR)

Podium:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Qualified individually for Gwangju:

Women Event Men
50 free
Charlotte Bonnet 100 free Mehdy Metella
Charlotte Bonnet 200 free
400 free
800 free
1500 free David Aubry, Damien Joly
50 back Jérémy Stravius
Béryl Gastaldello 100 back
200 back
50 breast
100 breast
200 breast
50 fly
Marie Wattel 100 fly Mehdy Metella
200 fly
200 IM
Fantine Lesaffre 400 IM

 

