Thomas Neill Wins Fourth Australian Age Title; 2:03 in IM at 16

2019 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Mon. April 15 – Mon. April 22, 2019 (Sunday/Monday Multiclass Timed Finals)

Mon.-Sat. Heats 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Multiclass Timed Finals 4 PM Sat., 10 AM/4 PM Sun.-Mon.

SA Aquatic & Leisure Center, Oaklands Park South Australia

LCM (50-meter course)

Australian 16-year-old Thomas Neill continues to be a standout of the 2019 Australian Age Championships, winning his fourth event title on Friday with a 2:03.53 in the 200 IM.

The time comes within a second and a half of the Australian age record set in 2010 by Jayden Hadler. Previously in the meet, Neill swept the 200 (1:49.18), 400 (3:50.99) and 800 (7:59.05) frees, while also taking second in the 100 free (50.75) and 400 IM (4:22.07).

Se-Bom Lee came within a half-second of the Australian age record in the 17-year-olds 200 back. Lee was 1:59.53, with the age record standing at 1:59.09 from Mitch Larkin.

Another relatively close age record shave: Jenna Forrester‘s 2:00.36 200 free in the 15-year-olds division. Forrester’s time is exactly 0.99 off the age record set last year by Lani Pallister.

14-year-old Ella Ramsay won again in her age bracket. She headlined the opening day with an Australian age record 2:14.89 in the 200 IM, and followed up today with a 4:49.66 win in the 400 IM.

Most competitors will wrap up the meet tomorrow, with several multi-class para-events taking place tomorrow through Monday.