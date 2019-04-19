Louisiana HS Record-holder Michael Bonson Verbally Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Auburn University men’s swimming and diving class of 2024 is filling up at a rapid clip, with seven high school juniors already verbally committed to the Tigers. Michael Bonson of Slidell, Louisiana is the latest addition. He wrote:

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study for Auburn University for the class of 2024. The amazing team, coaches, facilities, and academic support will help me to achieve my goals in and out of the pool. I would like to thank God as well as my family, friends, teachers, and coaches who have helped me all throughout this process. WAR DAMN EAGLE!! 🦅🐅”

A junior at Northshore High School, Bonson is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and the current Louisiana High School State Champion in the 200 free and 500 free. At the LHSAA Division 1 Championship Swim Meet in November, he won the 200 free in 1:39.17, only .59 off Colin Bone’s 2013 State and Division 1 record of 1:38.58. In the 500 free, he won with 4:28.18, breaking the LHSAA state record by 1.43 seconds and the Division 1 record by 5.58 seconds.

In club swimming, where he represents Hurricane Swim Club, Bonson recently won the 200/500/1000 freestyle state titles at the Louisiana Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. From there he went on to 2019 NCSA Spring Championship and scored in the 200 free (7th), 1650 free (25th), 50 free (32nd), 500 free (33rd), and 100 free (34th), finishing the meet with PBs in the 50/100/200/500/1650 free and 50 fly.

Bonson will join Auburn’s class of 2024 with Alejandro Flores, Elliott Jones, Evan McInerny, Jadan Nabor, Ryan Husband, and Sam Oliver. He will overlap a year with 200/500/1650 freestylers Josh Dannhauser, who finished top-8 in the 500 and 1650, and two years with Aryan Makhija, who placed 10th in 1650, at 2019 SEC Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:41.88

1000 free – 9:23.85

500 free – 4:25.35

200 free – 1:37.98



