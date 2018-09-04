French Olympic Silver Medalist Clément Mignon Announces Retirement

Clément Mignon, who earned a silver medal as one of the legs of France’s second-place 4×100 free relay (in prelims) at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, has announced his retirement. In an interview with the AFP, the 25-year-old sprinter said, “I haven’t had the results I’ve expected. I feel like I’m at a standstill and not moving forward. The times I’ve had since Rio were nothing like where I was before. It would just be stubbornness to try to get back to that level. Time moves on and I think it’s the right time to change projects.”

Mignon won a gold medal in the 4×100 free relay at 2015 World Championships in Kazan, swimming the anchor leg in prelims. He was an individual bronze medalist in the 100 free at the 2016 European Championships in London, clocking a 48.36 just a few months before heading to Rio. His best time in the event is 48.01, making him the fourth-fastest textile performer in French history.

Mignon wrote on his Facebook page:

“Good evening to all, At 25, I decided to end my career in competition. Some may say it’s early to stop but it was hard for me to take pleasure in the last few months. I’ve known victories and defeats, joys and sentences but I withdraw without regret because swimming brought me a lot 😌 This is a page that turns and I want to thank all those who accompanied me during my career: Coaches, doctors, physios, partners (especially MP Michael Phelps France for their interest and support without fault) and my Co-partners of the Cercle des Nageurs de Marseille – Page Officielle too. Finally, I want to thank you, you who have been following me from the beginning of close or far. You’ve always been present in the good, like in bad times 🙏 So far from the basins and far from the chlorine I decided to feed new ambitions and new projects… Thank you all for your support 🤗 I will never forget it! Clément. 📸 #LaProvence / #PatrickUrvoy”

Career Highlights

Olympic Games

2016 – 7th 100 Freestyle (1/2 Finales) 48.57 RIO DE JANEIRO (BRA) 09/08/2016

2016 – 4th 4×100 Freestyle (Heats) {1st} 3:13.27 RIO DE JANEIRO (BRA) 07/08/2016

2016 – 10th 4×100 Medley (Heats) {4e} 3:34.47 RIO DE JANEIRO (BRA) 12/08/2016

World Championships 50m

2015 – 1st 4×100 Freestyle (Heats) {4th} 3:14.53 KAZAN (RUS) 02/08/2015

2015 – 9th Mixed 4×100 Freestyle (Heats) {2nd} 3:28.29 KAZAN (RUS) 08/08/2015

2015 – 11th 4×200 Freestyle (Heats) {4th} 7:12.68 KAZAN (RUS) 07/08/2015

2015 – 19th 50 Freestyle (Heats) 22.50 KAZAN (RUS) 07/08/2015

World Championships 25m