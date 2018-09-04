Three Coaches Named to ISCA Hall of Fame at 9th ISCA Coaches Summit

9th Annual Hall of Fame Coaches Summit

August 28-31, 2018

Clearwater Beach, Florida

The 9th edition of the ISCA Hall of Fame Coaches Summit, held in Clearwater Beach, Florida, featured swim coaches and teachers from many diverse backgrounds to present and answer questions in their fields. The clinic featured presentations from 4 different panels – sprint, distance/open water, age group training/development, and sport science.

The summit also included the induction of 3 coaches to the ISCA Coaches’ Hall of Fame. ISCA held their first Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2015, inducting coaches Eddie Reese, Franke Bell, and Dick Jochums. The 2018 selections were Mark Bernardino, Bill Rose, and Kevin Weldon.

Mark Bernardino

Bernardino served as head coach at Virginia from 1978 to 2013. During his 35 years at Virginia, Bernardino guided the men’s program to 16 ACC team titles and the women’s team to 11 ACC titles. Bernardino also has 510 career victories to rank fifth all-time in NCAA swimming as well as coached 4 NCAA individual champions, 6 NCAA title relays, 3 NCAA record performances, and 13 Olympians.

Bernardino is a 31-time ACC Swimming Coach of the Year, the most earned in ACC swimming history. He served as head coach of the World University Games team in 2009 and 2011, as well as assistant coach of the Pan-American Games team in 2011. Bernardino served as president of the CSCAA from 2010 to 2012 and was on the CSCAA executive board from 2010 to 2014.

In May 2018, Bernardino joined NC State as an associate head coach.

Bill Rose

Bill Rose served as coach for many different countries and teams. Rose has served as head coach of the Canadian Pan-American women’s team, the Canadian World Championship team and the Canadian Commonwealth team.

In 1992, Rose joined the Mission Viejo Nadadores. During his time there, Rose served as a coach for the 1995 United States Pan-American team and has been named to the staff of the 1997 and 1999 World University Games Team.

In 2000, Rose coaches Chad Carvin on the 2000 US Olympic team as well as six athletes from other nations. He was then named Head Olympic Coach for Mexico after placing a number of swimmers on their team.

Rose’s other accomplishments include 2006 and 2008 Developmental Coach of the Year by the United States Olympic Committee and the 2013 and 2014 Southern California Swimming Coach of the Year. Rose retired from his duties at Mission Viejo in December, but still was the head coach for the open water team at this summer’s Pan Pac Championships.

Kevin Weldon

In 1989, Weldon joined the Dayton Raiders Swim Team as head coach. He led the Dayton Raiders to the 2012 Men’s USA Junior National Team Champions, the only time in history Dayton has won a national title.

Kevin has also been honored 10 times as the Ohio Senior Coach of the year as well as 2013 NCSA Junior National Coach of the Year.

Founded in 2000, the International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) was formed to identify the gap in communication between the coaching community and the swim science community. ISCA was founded with the goal of bridging the gap between swim coaches and sports science.