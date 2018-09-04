World Record Holder Shayna Jack Not Following Campbells To New Home

We reported last week how the speedy Australian sisters of Cate and Bronte Campbell, along with Coach Simon Cusack, are making the move from their Chandler home in Brisbane to their new training site at the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) in Sydney.

Cusack will help spearhead the NSWIS’ strategy to develop pathways and increase the number of elite swimmers across New South Wales. Both the Pymble Ladies’ College and Knox Grammar School will see their facilities involved in the collaboration.

NSWIS CEO Kevin Thompson said of the partnership,“We have identified that an academic connection for our young Olympians of the future is critical to our holistic strategy of increasing the number of elite swimmers in NSW.

“We are extremely fortunate to have two of the leading schools in the state supporting the initiative and allowing us to utilise their world-class facilities. This connection will provide a fantastic opportunity to further develop pathways into elite swimming programs in NSW.

“Our existing coaches and athletes will now benefit from the invaluable experience and international expertise of Cusack and his team.”

Swimming NSW’s CEO Mark Heathcote said, “The new high-performance hub will deliver a highly competitive training environment, leveraging off an international standard of performance coaches.

“It is a further step forward in providing first-choice high-performance programs for swimmers in NSW.”

Swimming Australia’s Chief Strategist Alex Baumann commented, “NSW leads the way in swimming participation numbers. We’ve identified the need to increase the state’s overall progression rates of young talent into elite programs and the new hub will certainly help deliver this objective.

“If NSW are performing well, the whole nation will benefit on a competitive level, thus we look forward to the implementation of the Northern Metro Hub.” Quotes courtesy of NSWIS.

Of note, however, is the fact that 19-year-old training partner of the Campbells, Shayna Jack, will not be making the move with the sisters. Instead, the relay world record holder will remain Brisbane.

“I was given the opportunity to go too, but I decided not,” Jack, 19, told The Australian.“I’m young and I’ve got the opportunity to explore what works and doesn’t work for me. Simon is a great coach and Cate and Bronte have been great to train with but I had to look at the fact that Sydney was not the best environment for me personally. I don’t have much down there. I would have only been going for my coach and my swimming career.

“Bronte messaged me today and said she would always be there for me as a mentor. I just knew I had made the right decision. I’ve never lived out of home yet, so moving to Sydney would be a very big ask.”

The Australian also reports that Jack will be trying out 2 of Australia’s most notable programs in Griffith University run by Michael Bohl, as well as St. Peters Western, led by Dean Boxall.