Gastaldello Breaks Championship Record in 50 Back but Misses Worlds Cut

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

Day 4: Friday 19 April 2019

Women’s 50 Backstroke

FINA “A” cut: 28.22

Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.81

French record: 27.86 – Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille) – 04/08/2018 – Glasgow (GBR)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Béryl Gastaldello – 27.88 Lila Touili – 28.52 Pauline Mahieu – 28.92 Mathilde Jean – 29.25 Mathilde Cini – 29.28 Alexe Herthe – 29.55 Laurine Del’homme – 29.66 Amel Melih – 29.80

In prelims of the women’s 50 backstroke, French swimmer Béryl Gastaldello, who lives in College Station and trains with the postgrad group at Texas A&M University, broke the Championship Record with 27.88. Just 2/100 shy of her National Record and well under the FINA “A” cut in the event, Gastaldello missed satisfying the French Federation’s qualifying criteria by .07.

According to the French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships, Gastaldello needed to break her own National Record in prelims with a 27.81, and then finish among the top 2 in finals, to be able to swim the event at Gwangju.

Although swimming lights out at this meet, Gastaldello has had a few glitches in her efforts to qualify for Worlds. She came into the meet without a seed time in the 100 fly on Day 1 and the 100 back on Day 2 and was thus in the first prelims heat in both those events. While she swam a FINA “A” cut in prelims of the 100 fly (58.46), she missed the French standard by .16. She did, however, hit that time in finals with a Championship Record of 57.69.

The next day, Gastaldello went 1:00.59 in heat 1 of prelims in the 100 back, equaling the FINA “A” standard but falling short of the French requirement of 1:00.42. However, there was an issue at the beginning of her race (the starter called “on your marks” twice) and Gastaldello successfully argued that she had been put at a disadvantage vis-à-vis the following heats. The National Technical Director agreed to her appeal and allowed her a second chance to hit 1:00.42, in finals. Gastaldello won the event with 1:00.07, taking a full 1/10 off her previous best time.