Duncan Scott Breaks Scottish Record in 100 Fly

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmer Duncan Scott broke the Scottish National Record in the 100 butterfly on Friday at the 2019 British Swimming Championships. His 52.25 put him in 2nd place behind James Guy and broke Todd Cooper’s old Scottish Record of 52.33 set at this meet in 2008.

It also climbs Scott to 6th-place all-time in the overall British rankings.

All-Time Rankings, British Men’s 100m Butterfly

James Guy, 2017 – 50.67 Michael Rock, 2009 – 51.41 Adam Barrett, 2014 – 51.80 Antony James, 2009 – 51.92 Ian Hulme, 2009 – 52.09 Duncan Scott, 2019 – 52.25 Todd Cooper, 2008 – 52.33 Thoma Laxton, 2015 – 52.37 Matthew Bowe, 2009 – 52.40 Jack Marriott, 2012 – 52.49

Scott’s previous best time in the 100 fly was 52.91 from the 2017 championships.

Scott was the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion in the 100 free, and, like the 100 fly winner Guy, started primarily as a freestyler but has really improved his butterfly races as well as he’s moved into his 20s.

Scott also holds the Scottish Records in the 100 and 200 freestyles individually in long course; and in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 fly, and 100 IM in short course.