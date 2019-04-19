4x NY Federated Champ Chloe Stepanek Verbally Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chloe Stepanek of Northport, New York has announced her verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the 2020-21 school year. She’ll join Alaya Smith, Evelyn Bruner, and Jade Hallum in the class of 2024.

“Howdy!! I’m so happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue swimming and studying at Texas A&M University! I’m so excited to become an Aggie and join an amazing team! Gig’em👍🏼”

Stepanek is primarily a freestyler but she swims back and fly, as well. A junior at Northport High School, she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a 4x New York Federated State Champion in the 100/200 free. As a freshman she was runner-up in the 200 free (1:50.85) and finished fourth in the 100 free (51.74). Last year she won the 200 (1:47.63), coming within .24 of the NY Federated record, and the 100 (49.93). This fall she repeated her titles going 1:47.66 and 49.64 in the respective events. She also anchored the Northport medley relay in 23.02 and the 400 free relay in 50.62.

Stepanek swims year-round for Long Island Aquatic Club. She recently improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 50 back, and 50 fly at NCSA Spring Championship, and her 100/200 back at Metropolitan Swimming LSC Spring Championships. At NCSAs she was runner-up in the 200 free (1:46.81), placed 7th in the 100 free (49.63), and finished 20th in the 500 free (4:53.86). She anchored the three LIAC free relays in 22.87, 49.60, and 1:46.03.

Stepanek brings potential in both individual and relay events to the Aggies. Her best 100 and 200 free times would both have scored in the C finals at 2019 SEC Championships. A&M will turn over its entire 800 free relay by the time she arrives in College Station. Claire Rasmus, McKenna DeBever, and Sydney Pickrem were all seniors this year, while Katie Portz will be a senior in the fall. Stepanek will overlap one year with Haley Yelle, who scored in the B final of the 200 free and the A final of the 500/1650 frees.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.18

100 free – 49.32

200 free – 1:46.79

500 free – 4:50.04

50 back – 26.05

100 back – 55.45

200 back – 2:02.28

