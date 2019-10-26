Abigail Ahrens Verbally Commits to In-state Texas A&M for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abigail Ahrens from Kingwood, Texas verbally committed to Texas A&M University for 2020-21. She will be in the class of 2024 with Alaya Smith, Bobbi Kennett, Chalotte Longbottom, Chloe Stepanek, Desirae Mangaoang, Evelyn Bruner, Jade Hallum, JoJo Daspit, and Olivia Theall.

“Howdy!!! I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Texas A&M University! A huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches and teammates for their unconditional support on this journey! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! Gig ‘em!!!”

Ahrens swims for Kingwood High School and Blue Tide Aquatics and specializes in backstroke, freestyle, and IM. She is an Athlete Representative for the Gulf Swimming LSC. She was runner-up in the 100 back (54.56) at the 2019 Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) State Championships; she also placed 15th in the 200 IM (2:06.64). As a sophomore at the 2018 6A State Meet, she finished 14th in the 100 back (57.09) and 16th in the 500 free (5:08.22). Ahrens competed at 2018 Winters Juniors West in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM. She finaled in the 200 back, taking 17th place with a PB of 1:57.36. Ahrens had a strong long-course season, notching PBs in the 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 400 IM at the June meet hosted by Aggie Swim Club, and in the 100 free, 50 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM at Southern Zone Senior Championships. There, she won the 200 back and 400 IM, was runner-up in the 100 back, and placed 3rd in the 200 IM. She also finaled in the 100/200 fly.

It took 53.86/1:56.25 in the backstroke and 1:58.76/4:16.28 in the IM to score at 2019 SEC Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:57.36

100 back – 54.56

50 back – 25.80

400 IM – 4:24.35

200 IM – 2:04.16

500 free – 5:05.12

200 free – 1:57.24

200 fly – 2:04.41

