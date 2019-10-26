Gastaldello Downs French National Record in SCM 50 Free with 23.81 in Budapest

2019 International Swimming League: Budapest
- Group B, Match 2
- Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
- 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
Swimming for the LA Current in the women’s 50 SCM free final, Béryl Gastaldello broke the French National Record by .01 with her third-place finish of 23.81. The old mark of 23.82 had been set by Charlotte Bonnet in December 2017 at the European Short Course Championships.
Gastaldello was a multi-time All-American at Texas A&M University where she specialized in 50/100 free and 100 fly. However, until this ISL season, she hadn’t swum the 50 SCM free since 2013. In December of that year she had gone a lifetime-best 24.80 at French Short Course National Championships in Dijon. After a nearly 6-year hiatus, she dusted off her 50 SCM free at the ISL quad match in Lewisville, Texas last weekend. In the first round of the skins race, Gastaldello clocked a PB of 24.23 to finish fifth. Her Budapest swim today was an improvement of .41 in a week. Gastaldello is now one of only four women who have broke the 24-second mark this year.
|Time
|Swimmer
|Nationality
|Meet
|Date
|23.29
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|NED
|2019 ISL Series – Budapest
|10/26/2019
|23.33
|Cate Campbell
|AUS
|2019 ISL Series – Lewisville
|10/18/2019
|23.58
|Sarah Sjoestroem
|SWE
|2019 ISL Series- Indy
|10/4/2019
|23.81
|Beryl Gastaldello
|FRA
|2019 ISL Series – Budapest
|10/26/2019
|24.01
|Emma McKeon
|AUS
|2019 ISL Series – Lewisville
|10/18/2019
|24.07
|Katarzyna Wasick
|POL
|2019 ISL Series- Indy
|10/4/2019
|24.10
|Olivia Smoliga
|USA
|2019 ISL Series- Indy
|10/4/2019
|24.17
|Femke Heemskerk
|NED
|2019 ISL Series – Naples
|10/11/2019
|24.22
|Margo Geer
|USA
|2019 ISL Series – Lewisville
|10/18/2019
|24.28
|Pernille Blume
|DEN
|2019 ISL Series – Lewisville
|10/18/2019
WOMEN’S 50 FREE:
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 23.29
- Cate Campbell (LON) – 23.35
- Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 23.81
- Bronte Campbell (LON)/Kim Busch (IRO) – 24.21 (TIE)
- –
- Catie DeLoof (NYB) – 24.23
- Pernille Blume (NYB) – 24.32/Margo Geer (LAC) – 24.32 (TIE)
- –
