Gastaldello Downs French National Record in SCM 50 Free with 23.81 in Budapest

2019 International Swimming League: Budapest

  • Group B, Match 2
  • Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
  • 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Swimming for the LA Current in the women’s 50 SCM free final, Béryl Gastaldello broke the French National Record by .01 with her third-place finish of 23.81. The old mark of 23.82 had been set by Charlotte Bonnet in December 2017 at the European Short Course Championships.

Gastaldello was a multi-time All-American at Texas A&M University where she specialized in 50/100 free and 100 fly. However, until this ISL season, she hadn’t swum the 50 SCM free since 2013. In December of that year she had gone a lifetime-best 24.80 at French Short Course National Championships in Dijon. After a nearly 6-year hiatus, she dusted off her 50 SCM free at the ISL quad match in Lewisville, Texas last weekend. In the first round of the skins race, Gastaldello clocked a PB of 24.23 to finish fifth. Her Budapest swim today was an improvement of .41 in a week. Gastaldello is now one of only four women who have broke the 24-second mark this year.

Time Swimmer Nationality Meet Date
23.29 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 2019 ISL Series – Budapest 10/26/2019
23.33 Cate Campbell AUS 2019 ISL Series – Lewisville 10/18/2019
23.58 Sarah Sjoestroem SWE 2019 ISL Series- Indy 10/4/2019
23.81 Beryl Gastaldello FRA 2019 ISL Series – Budapest 10/26/2019
24.01 Emma McKeon AUS 2019 ISL Series – Lewisville 10/18/2019
24.07 Katarzyna Wasick POL 2019 ISL Series- Indy 10/4/2019
24.10 Olivia Smoliga USA 2019 ISL Series- Indy 10/4/2019
24.17 Femke Heemskerk NED 2019 ISL Series – Naples 10/11/2019
24.22 Margo Geer USA 2019 ISL Series – Lewisville 10/18/2019
24.28 Pernille Blume DEN 2019 ISL Series – Lewisville 10/18/2019

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

  1. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 23.29
  2. Cate Campbell (LON) – 23.35
  3. Beryl Gastaldello (LAC) – 23.81
  4. Bronte Campbell (LON)/Kim Busch (IRO) – 24.21 (TIE)
  6. Catie DeLoof (NYB) – 24.23
  7. Pernille Blume (NYB) – 24.32/Margo Geer (LAC) – 24.32 (TIE)

 

 

