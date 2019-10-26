Georgia Gets Past Duke to Wrap Up Road Trip in NC

DUKE VS. GEORGIA

October 26, 2019

Durham, NC

SCY

Results

WOMEN’S MEET

SCORES – UGA 160, Duke 140

This meet got fairly close, with both teams trading blows throughout until Georgia ultimately prevailed.

Courtney Harnish tripled up today, finding her way to the wall first in the 1000 free (10:01.88), the 200 free (1:48.25), and finally the 500 free (4:51.35). The 1000 free and 200 free had only the men’s 1000 in between. Georgia’s strength in the mid-distance and distance free events shone through — they went 1-2 in the 1000 and 200 and 1-2-3 in the 500.

In the sprint free events, Alyssa Marsh took the wins for Duke. She was 22.62 in the 50 free and 50.08 in the 100 free, then won the 100 fly in 53.43. Marsh was huge on Duke’s medley relay, which won in a 1:39.44; she split a 23.08. Freshman Emma Shuppert was 24.86 leading off, a great back leg, while freshman Sarah Snyder split a 22.78 on Duke’s B relay. Duke also took the 400 IM courtesy of Connie Dean (4:19.53), while Shuppert won the 100 back (54.85). Duke took advantage of Georgia’s lack of depth in backstroke, going 1-2-3 in the 100.

Danielle Della Torre swept the breaststroke races for Georgia, going 1:01.91 in the 100 and 2:14.74 in the 200. The rest of the swimming events went to UGA, with Dakota Luther hitting a 1:57.98 in the 200 fly and Meryn McCann going 1:58.71 in the 200 back. Veronica Burchill split a 49.28 on the 400 free relay to lift Georgia in the final event (3:20.41).

MEN’S MEET

SCORES – UGA 170, Duke 130

Like the women, Duke jumped out to an early win in the 200 medley with a 1:29.32, keying on a 22.51 lead-off from Nathaniel Hartley and a 19.57 anchor from Miles Williams.

But, also like the women, Georgia hit hard the next couple of events. Leading a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000 free was Greg Reed, who registered a time of 9:06.55 to win by over seven seconds. Reed went on to double up with a win in the 500 free (4:26.95). Grant Norgan, who won the 200 free yesterday against UNC, took that same event today with a 1:38.47.

Jack Dalmolin took both the breaststroke events for the Bulldogs, posting a 56.08 in the 100 and a 2:02.35 in the 200. Like yesterday, Camden Murphy owned the butterfly races. In the 100, he was 48.57, and he took the 200 in 1:48.46 ahead of teammate Clayton Forde (1:48.82). In the last individual race of the day, Forde posted a 3:56.50 to win the 400 IM.

Duke shot back with a few individual wins of their own. Hartley, who had the quickest backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay field, took the 100 back in 48.83. The Blue Devils also took the sprint free events: Matthew Whelan went 20.67 in the 50 free and Williams won the 100 (44.42). In the 400 free relay, Duke won with a 3:00.32 on a come-from-behind anchor leg by Williams (43.97).