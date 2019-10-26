Colorado Breaststroker Zach Bartel Verbally Commits to Harvard for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zach Bartel has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard University for the 2020-21 season. He will join fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Arik Katz, Dylan Rhee, and Quinn Harron.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Harvard University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all their support. Go Crimson!”

Like his older sister Zoe Bartel, who is a sophomore at Stanford this year, Zach Bartel is a breaststroke specialist. He is a senior at Fossil Ridge High School and was named to the 2019 CHSAA 5A All-State Second Team for his junior year season, thanks to a 2nd-place performance in the 200 IM (1:50.54) at the 2019 5A State Meet. He also placed 5th in the 100 breast (57.51) and anchored the 7th-place 400 free relay (46.09). Bartel does his club swimming with Fort Collins Area Swim Team. He is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and has Winter Juniors-or-better times in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. He set the Colorado state record for 15/16 boys in the 200m breaststroke (2:18:85) this summer with his 19th-place finish at Speedo Junior Nationals. He also went best times in the 100m breast (1:05.63) and 200 IM (2:07.57).

Bartel has improved significantly during his high school career:

Best Event Freshman Sophomore Junior 200 breast SCY 2:17.54 2:08.36 2:00.86 100 breast SCY 1:02.21 1:00.05 56.66 400 IM SCY 4:36.77 4:08.57 3:57.46 200 IM SCY 2:01.47 1:54.49 1:50.54 200 breast LCM 2:34.50 2:25.25 2:18.85

Bartel would have scored in the C finals of the 100/200 breast and 400 IM at 2019 Ivy League Men’s Championships. It took 1:49.09 to get a second swim in the 200 IM.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.