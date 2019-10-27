Pernille Blume Breaks Down Breakers 1st Night of Competition (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

Ranomi Kromowidjojo got it done for Iron this week, downing Cate Campbell after finishing 2nd to her last week. Kromo took nearly half a second off the 23.71 she clocked last week, while Cate Campbell was .02 seconds slower than last week. The win marks back-to-back for the Iron, and their 4th win of the day.

Team Iron’s Kromowidjojo flashed off her sprint capabilities as she took down Roar’s Cate Campbell in an upset win. The Roar got bumped down 3 points as Bronte Campbell finished in 4th behind LA’s Beryl Gastaldello. While LA picked up 6 points, Margo Geer unfortunately finished in 8th-place, same finish for Farido Osman last week.