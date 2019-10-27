Sprinter Gavin Wight (2020) Makes Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gavin Wight, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Danville, California, has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2020-21. He wrote on social media:

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Indiana University! Huge thanks go out to my family, friends, and coaches for all the support. Thanks to the IU coaching staff for welcoming me and I can’t wait to be part of the Hoosier family!”

Wight swims for Diablo Aquatics and San Ramon Valley High School, where he is a senior. He was runner-up in the 50 free (20.75) and placed 3rd in the 100 free (44.95) at the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships in May. He further contributed to SRV’s 2nd-place team finish with stints on the record-breaking 200 free relay and 3rd-place 400 free relay where he split 20.15 and 44.77, respectively. At the California State Meet the next weekend, he placed 5th in the 100 free (45.11) and was on the meet record-setting 200 free relay (20.43) and 5th-place 400 free relay (44.62 leadoff).

Wight has national time standards in the 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He competed in the 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals, finaling in the 100 free (22nd) and lowering his lifetime bests in the 50m free (23.99) and 100m free (51.46). Between Santa Clarita Sectionals and Far Westerns, he went best times in the LCM 200 free (1:55.21), 100 back (59.44), 200 back (2:11.12), 100 fly (56.68), 200 IM (2:08.10).

Wight will suit up for the Hoosiers with Jassen Yep, Maxwell Reich, and Tristan DeWitt next fall. Beyond senior Zach Apple (3rd in the 100 free at NCAAs, 5th in the 50 free), Indiana had 7 sub-20 second 50 freestylers and 7 sub-44 second 100 freestylers. Of those, Wight will overlap with Bruno Blaskovic, Jack Franzman, Griffin Eiber, Thomas Vanderbrook, Gabriel Fantoni, and Brandon Hamblin. It took 19.83/43.85 to score in the 50/100 free at 2019 Men’s B1G Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.75

100 free – 44.62

200 free – 1:42.51

100 fly – 52.02

100 back – 50.40

200 IM – 1:52.99

