Summer Juniors Breaststroke Finalist Jassen Yep (2020) Sends Verbal to Indiana

Saratoga, California’s Jassen Yep has made a verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2020-21. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Yep is a senior at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose. He trains year-round with Peak Swimming. Maxwell Reich and Tristan DeWitt have also verbally committed to the Indiana class of 2024.

“I’m very proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Indiana University. I firmly believe that the teachers, coaches, and teammates at IU can help me to pursue my passion for swimming. I want to thank Coach Abi Liu, my other coaches and teammates at PEAK Swimming, all my teachers and friends, and of course my amazing family for their support and for helping me become who I am today. Go Hoosiers!”

Yep came from behind to eke out a win in the 100 breast by .02 with 54.89 at last spring’s CIF Central Coast Section Championships. He came in 9th in the 100 fly (50.38) and swam breast (25.52) on Mitty’s 200 medley relay, as well. Yep went on to the California State Meet the following weekend and finished 4th in the breaststroke.

Yep had a successful long-course season this summer, culminating in back-to-back appearances at Phillips 66 Nationals and Speedo Juniors. At the latter, he placed 13th in the 200 breast. Yep ended the summer with PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He qualified for Winter U.S. Open in both the 100 breast (1:03.87) and 200 breast (2:18.33).

The Indiana breaststroke group has boasted such names as Lilly King, Cody Miller, Ian Finnerty, and Emily Weiss in recent years. Yep will overlap two years with Zane Backes and one with Gary Kostbade and Matt Jerden, all of whom scored at B1Gs last year. Yep’s best times would have made the C finals of the 100/200 breast at the 2019 conference meet.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:57.42

100 breast – 54.30

200 IM – 1:52.26

400 IM – 4:00.58

200 fly – 1:51.35

