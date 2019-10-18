Over 500 Verbal Commitments Already from the High School Class of 2020

The high school class of 2020, only a month or so into their senior year, got an early start to recruiting this year. Thanks to NCAA rules changes, legislated in April 2018, that allowed prospective student-athletes to begin taking official visits in their junior year of high school, many swimmers and divers in the class of 2020 made their college decisions much earlier than their counterparts from the class of 2019. With another three-and-a-half weeks until Signing Day 2019, we have written about 507 verbal commitments to NCAA Division I, II, and III, NAIA, and CIS programs.
Among the 507 verbal commitments about which we have already reported are 18 of the top-20 boys and all 20 of the top-20 girls:
|Rank
|Top 20 Boys from 2020
|Verbal Commitment
|Top 20 Girls from 2020
|Verbal Commitment
|1
|Carson Foster
|Texas
|Regan Smith
|Stanford
|2
|Gianluca Urlando
|Georgia
|Alex Walsh
|Virginia
|3
|Destin Lasco
|Cal
|Olivia Bray
|Texas
|4
|Adam Chaney
|—
|Isabelle Stadden
|Cal
|5
|Jake Magahey
|Georgia
|Phoebe Bacon
|Wisconsin
|6
|Matt Brownstead
|Virginia
|Lillie Nordmann
|Stanford
|7
|Forrest Frazier
|Cal
|Emma Sticklen
|Texas
|8
|Jake Mitchell
|Michigan
|Abby Arens
|NC State
|9
|Coby Carrozza
|Texas
|Anna Keating
|Virginia
|10
|Ethan Heasley
|Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|USC
|11
|Ethan Hu
|Stanford
|Emma Wyant
|Virginia
|12
|Wyatt Davis
|Michigan
|Abby Harter
|Virginia
|13
|Ethan Dang
|—
|Kathryn Ackerman
|Michigan
|14
|Rick Mihm
|Stanford
|Chase Travis
|Virginia Tech
|15
|Bence Szabados
|Michigan
|Maxine Parker
|Georgia
|16
|Preston Forst
|Stanford
|Gabi Albiero
|Louisville
|17
|Matt King
|Indiana
|Paige Hetrick
|Louisville
|18
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|Tristen Ulett
|Louisville
|19
|Luke Maurer
|Stanford
|Janelle Rudolph
|Stanford
|20
|Dare Rose
|Cal
|Emma Atkinson
|Virginia Tech
Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2020. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)
(NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)
You can read all the articles here.
High School Class of 2020 Verbal Commitments
