Over 500 Verbal Commitments Already from the High School Class of 2020

The high school class of 2020, only a month or so into their senior year, got an early start to recruiting this year. Thanks to NCAA rules changes, legislated in April 2018, that allowed prospective student-athletes to begin taking official visits in their junior year of high school, many swimmers and divers in the class of 2020 made their college decisions much earlier than their counterparts from the class of 2019. With another three-and-a-half weeks until Signing Day 2019, we have written about 507 verbal commitments to NCAA Division I, II, and III, NAIA, and CIS programs.

Among the 507 verbal commitments about which we have already reported are 18 of the top-20 boys and all 20 of the top-20 girls:

Rank Top 20 Boys from 2020 Verbal Commitment Top 20 Girls from 2020 Verbal Commitment 1 Carson Foster Texas Regan Smith Stanford 2 Gianluca Urlando Georgia Alex Walsh Virginia 3 Destin Lasco Cal Olivia Bray Texas 4 Adam Chaney — Isabelle Stadden Cal 5 Jake Magahey Georgia Phoebe Bacon Wisconsin 6 Matt Brownstead Virginia Lillie Nordmann Stanford 7 Forrest Frazier Cal Emma Sticklen Texas 8 Jake Mitchell Michigan Abby Arens NC State 9 Coby Carrozza Texas Anna Keating Virginia 10 Ethan Heasley Texas Kaitlyn Dobler USC 11 Ethan Hu Stanford Emma Wyant Virginia 12 Wyatt Davis Michigan Abby Harter Virginia 13 Ethan Dang — Kathryn Ackerman Michigan 14 Rick Mihm Stanford Chase Travis Virginia Tech 15 Bence Szabados Michigan Maxine Parker Georgia 16 Preston Forst Stanford Gabi Albiero Louisville 17 Matt King Indiana Paige Hetrick Louisville 18 Luke Miller NC State Tristen Ulett Louisville 19 Luke Maurer Stanford Janelle Rudolph Stanford 20 Dare Rose Cal Emma Atkinson Virginia Tech

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2020. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

(NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)

High School Class of 2020 Verbal Commitments