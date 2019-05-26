Texas A&M Women Add Another Sprint Freestyler to Class of 2020: JoJo Daspit

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jolie “JoJo” Daspit from Montgomery, Texas, outside of Houston, has verbally committed to Texas A&M University. She will join the Aggies in the fall of 2020.

Daspit enters her senior season at Montgomery High School as the defending Texas 5A (smaller schools) state champion in the 100 yard freestyle. She won that event as a junior in 50.41. As a sophomore, she finished 7th at the 6A (big schools) state championship meet in 51.57 before the school was moved down a class.

She also placed 4th last season in the 50 free in 23.48. Both of those swims remain her personal best times.

Best Times:

50 yard free – 23.48

100 yard free – 50.41

200 yard free – 1:51.62

50 meter free – 27.31

100 free – 58.54

200 free – 2:10.75

Daspit, who is hyper-focused on the sprint freestyles, is another in a crucial class of 2020 as the Aggies try to rebuild their sprint group. Last season, they won a 4th-straight SEC Championship, but their historic run of top 4 finishes at the NCAA Championships (6-straight, which was the national active leader entering the season) came to a halt when they slid to 13th place. A big part of that was the team’s lack of sprint freestylers: they scored 0 points in the 50 and 100 frees combined, their 200 free relay tied for just 14th place, and their 400 free relay was just 13th.

But the 2020 recruiting class is addressing that weakness. In addition to Daspit, the team brings in 23.8/50.2 freestyler Jade Hallum, 23.6/50.5 sprint freestyler Evelyn Bruner, and 22.9/50.7 freestyler Bobbi Kennett.

