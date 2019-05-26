Coleman Modglin Joins Purdue’s Breaststroke Legacy from Class of 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zionsville, Indiana breaststroker Coleman Modglin has verbally committed to Purdue University, where he’ll join the class of 2020. Modglin finished 3rd at the 2019 Indiana High School State Championships in the 100 yard breaststroke (55.53) and won the Indiana LSC (club) State Championship in the 200 breast (1:59.46) in March.

Modglin’s Best Time in Yards:

100 free – 49.13 (47.66 on a relay split)

100 back – 54.77

100 breast – 55.53

200 breast – 1:59.46

100 fly – 52.06

200 IM – 1:52.42

400 IM – 4:02.81

He also split 25.12 in the 50 breaststroke on Zionsville’s 7th-place 200 medley relay, which was the 2nd-best split in the field; and split 47.66 on the anchor leg of the team’s 13th-place 400 free relay.

While much has been made of the breaststroke success of Purdue’s in-state Big Ten counterparts at Indiana, and rightfully so, the Purdue men have had some breaststroke success of their own. Sophomore Trent Pellini finished 15th at NCAAs last year in the 100 breaststroke last season, and as recently as 2016, Marat Amaltdinov was the Big Ten Champion in the 200 breaststroke.

Modglin’s 200 breaststroke would have ranked him 2nd on the team in the 2018-2019 season, behind only Pellini.

By breaststroker standards, Modglin’s best times in the backstroke and butterfly events indicate that he could see growth in college as an IMer as well.

Modglin trains with the Zionsville Swim Club and Zionsville Community High School.

