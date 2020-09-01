Pacific Swimming Back In Action With Burlingame Intrasquad

The Pacific Swimming LSC is back in action with a couple of intrasquad meets over the weekend – believed to be the first official meets in the LSC since March.

Pacific Swimming is one of USA Swimming’s largest local swimming committees, or LSCs. The regional organization included over 16,000 athletes in 2019, ranking 3rd in size among USA Swimming’s 59 LSCs. It also includes a number of high-profile clubs and top age group and senior swimmers.

The LSC comprises much of northern California, including Santa Clara and the San Francisco bay area. California spent a good portion of the spring under stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. But pools have reopened and swimming competition has started to trickle back in.

The Burlingame Aquatic Club competed in an intrasquad meet on August 29-30, believed to be among the first sanctioned events in Pacific Swimming since March. The short course yard meet took place outdoors across four different sessions.

You can check out full results here. 17-year-old Eve Kearns had a couple of nice drops, including a two-second 200 IM drop to 2:10.15. 11-year-old Alexa Chang dropped five seconds to a 1:07.78 in the 100 back, 13-year-old Angelina Komashko went 1:14.64 in the 100 breast for a five-second drop, and 13-year-old Kevin Raghunathan dropped five seconds in the 200 IM (to 2:07.83) and five more in the 400 IM (to 4:38.14), plus eight in the 200 breast (to 2:20.99).