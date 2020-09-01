YMCA Nationals Champion Billy Regan Becomes 3rd UConn-to-Ohio State Transfer

Billy Regan, a 2019 graduate of Southbury, Connecticut’s Pomperaug High School, is transferring from UConn to The Ohio State University for the 2020-21 season. He will join two other UConn-to-OSU converts – North Hansen and Gavin Moak – who found new homes in Columbus after UConn eliminated its men’s swimming and diving team.

Regan will enter the Buckeyes as a sophomore in the class of 2023. In high school, he lettered four years at Pomperaug High School under head coach Fran Pentino and helped Pomperaug win two state titles as a team captain. He was a USA Winter Nationals qualifier, a YMCA National champion and a NISCA All-American. As a freshman at UConn, he scored for the Huskies at the 2020 AAC Championships in the 200 breast (10th), 200 IM (10th), and 400 IM (10th) and achieved lifetime bests in all three events.

Regan did his year-round swimming with Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club and won the 200m breast (2:19.44) at 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships. He was also runner-up in the 100m breast (1:04.82), runner-up in the 200m IM (2:07.58), and 5th in the 400 IM (4:34.45) at YNats.

His times (and progression) in his best SCY events are as follows:

Event PB high school PB 2019-20 200 breast 2:03.97 1:59.96 100 breast 56.94 56.76 400 IM 3:59.92 3:54.61 200 IM 1:50.70 1:49.85

Regan will suit up with new Buckeyes Brandon Day, Charlie Clark, Gavin Moak, Hunter Armstrong, Ian Van Gorp, Jack Herczeg, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Jonathan Edwards, Justin Fleagle, Mario McDonald, Nathan Holty, North Hansen, Owen Conley, and Pete Krusinski.