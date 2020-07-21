North Hansen Becomes Second UConn Swimmer to Transfer to Ohio State

North Hansen, initially from West Haven, Conn., and SoNoCo Swim Club, has announced his transfer to Ohio State after UConn eliminated its men’s swimming and diving team. Hansen will have two years left of eligibility with the Buckeyes.

After the heartbreaking termination of the UConn men’s swimming and diving program I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic careers at THE Ohio State University!!! I wanna thank everyone I’ve met along this journey, but look forward to the next two!!! #GOBUCKS

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:37.93

500 free – 4:24.13

1650 free – 15:14.67

Hansen is a distance specialist, with range from the 200 to the mile. At the 2019 American Athletic Conference Champs, as a freshman, Hansen made the 500 free A-final (4:27.56) to place seventh, while he was also 11th in the mile and 17th in the 200 free.

At the 2020 AAC Champs, as a sophomore, Hansen clocked a 15:14.67 to place fourth in the mile. He improved in the 200 free and 500 free, too, going 1:37.93 for ninth in the 200 and 4:25.15 for sixth in the 500 (but 4:24.13 in prelims).

Hansen was UConn’s top 500 freestyler last year, and he ranked #2 on the team in the mile and #3 in the 200 free. His skill set matches up well with the other UConn-to-OSU transfer, Gavin Moak, who goes 4:27.3/15:07 in the 500/mile.

OSU, while a force in the Big Ten, only had one scorer in the 500 free and mile at the 2020 Big Ten Champs. Carson Burt was ninth in the mile and 15th in the 500, and at 4:22.7/15:13, he led the Buckeyes last season.

Hansen would’ve finished 12th at Big Tens last year in the mile, and he would’ve squeaked into the 500 free C-final, too. He, Moak, and West Virginia transfer Hunter Armstrong join their #7-ranked incoming class of 2024.