SwimSwam Podcast: Amy Bilquist on Perks of Training Like a Pro

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA champion and Cal alum Amy Bilquist, who is currently training in her hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. Amy walked us through her famed career both at Carmel high school in Indiana and at Cal, where she took was part of some seriously speedy teams. Amy also dove into how she’s capitalized on being a professional swimmer.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES