Gavin Moak Transfers to Ohio State After Elimination of UConn Men’s Team

Austin, Texas native Gavin Moak has announced his transfer to The Ohio State University after UConn eliminated its men’s swimming and diving team.

“I have decided to continue my Academic and athletic career at Ohio state! It’s been a long and rough journey and I am very thankful and excited for this opportunity and my future at Ohio state!”

Moak is a 2019 graduate of James Bowie High School. In his freshman season with the Huskies, he improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM and the LCM 1500 free. At the AAC Championships, he dropped 18.3 seconds from his seed time to finish 3rd in the mile with 15:07.59. He also scored for UConn in the 400 IM (7th) and 500 free (10th) at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

  • 1650 free – 15:07.59
  • 1000 free – 9:27.45
  • 500 free – 4:27.36
  • 200 free – 1:42.98
  • 400 IM – 3:53.29
  • 200 fly – 1:50.21

Moak will begin his three-year tenure in Columbus with West Virginia transfer Hunter Armstrong and incoming freshmen Brandon Day, Charlie Clark, Ian Van Gorp, Jack Herczeg, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Jonathan Edwards, Justin Fleagle, Mario McDonald, Nathan Holty, and Owen Conley.

His 1650 at AACs would have scored 8th and been the Buckeyes’ top performance at 2020 B1G Championships. Moak will overlap a year with Burt Carson, OSU’s only scorer in the 500/1650 at the 2020 conference meet. Moak also would have made the C final in the 400 IM. It took 4:25.07 to get a second swim in the 500 free.

 

4
wondering

Couple questions
1. Is UCONN competing in meets in their final year or no?

2. Seems kids there have a couple options. What am I missing?
– Transfer now
– Swim this year and transfer next
– Sit out this year, train, but not compete and transfer next
– Swim their senior year

57 minutes ago
SSwimer

he did it for O-H

21 minutes ago
JP input is too short

I saw a hint on IG that Emils Jurcik (1:37 2free, 1:45 2IM from UConn) is ending up at Northwestern.

18 minutes ago
Slime

No way

4 minutes ago

