A Summary Of Current Open Division I Head Coaching Positions (June Update)

Kentucky Hires Ivan Sanchez Of Southern Illinois As Assistant Coach Sanchez most recently spent six seasons as an assistant at Southern Illinois, his alma-mater. He also has assisted Mexico at the international level.

University Of Incarnate Word Searching For New Head Coach After 1 Season With Reed Robelot Reed Robelot was hired last July and says that he’s unsure of what’s next or even if he’s going to stick with coaching.

Paseo Aquatics Adds Coach Marco Bellardi To Lead New International Training Program Paseo has the launched the International Training Program to support up-and-coming swimmers who may lack adequate resources and in their home countries.

Richmond Swim & Dive Announces Addition of Freya Rayner To Coaching Staff Rayner enters her career with the Spiders after spending a year at Dartmouth as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s programs.

Trip Breen Stepping Down After 25 Seasons As Wilmington College Head Coach Breen will be resigning to accept a Director of Competitive Swimming position at the YMCA in Lebanon, Ohio.

Erik Posegay Will Be One of the Highest-Paid Assistants in the Country at Texas Erik Posegay (right) will be reunited with Bob Bowman (left) at Texas as one of the highest-paid swimming coaching duos in the country.

Evansville Hires Alum & Former Head Coach Toby Wilcox As Next Head Coach Wilcox spent the last 13 years as head coach at Division III Birmingham Southern which closes its doors tomorrow, May 31st.