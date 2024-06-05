Kensey McMahon Offered Entry Into Enhanced Games After Doping Suspension

Suspended American distance swimmer Kensey McMahon has been offered entry into the Enhanced Games following news of her four-year competition ban coming down on Tuesday.
The Enhanced Games, a controversial multi-sport event that won’t subject athletes to drug testing, sent out a post Wednesday morning inviting McMahon to compete.
You are welcome at the @enhanced_games 🫶
🇺🇸 Kensey McMahon
🏊♀️ 2023 @NCAA Champion
“2023 NCAA CHAMPION KENSEY MCMAHON SUSPENDED FOUR YEARS FOR POSITIVE DOPING TEST” via @swimswamnews https://t.co/aDjr1YKtha
— Enhanced Games (@enhanced_games) June 5, 2024
The 24-year-old McMahon received a four-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after she tested positive for the banned substance vadadustat last year. McMahon’s positive test came on July 1, during the 2023 U.S. National Championships and the same day that she finished 3rd in the women’s 1500 free in a personal best time.
Vadadustat is a non-specified substance in the category of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics and is prohibited under the USADA, U.S. Olympic Committee and World Aquatics doping control rules. It wasn’t approved for medical use in the United States until March 2024, eight months after McMahon’s positive test.
The concentration of vadadustat found in McMahon’s sample was extremely low, which the USADA report says makes it “possible, if not likely, that her positive test occurred because of some form of environmental contamination.”
The Enhanced Games first came into the public sphere last summer and are financially supported by billionaire Peter Thiel and planned to be held in 2025.
Retired Australian freestyler James Magnussen, a thee-time world champion and three-time Olympic medalist, has largely been the public face of the Enhanced Games. In February, he said he would “juice to the gills” at the event to try and break the world record in the men’s 50 freestyle.
The Enhanced Games have come under heavy scrutiny for promoting the use of performance-enhancing drugs, with many national organizations and sports federations calling it irresponsible, farcical, and as USADA CEO Travis Tygart said, “a dangerous clown show, not real sport.”
This made me spit out my coffee and laugh.
Have they invited the Chinese and Russians?
Didn’t Saturday Night Live televise those years ago?
https://youtu.be/jAdG-iTilWU?si=CIk_G_u_SvYsTczc
Why are people so against the enhanced games? It does not affect anyone.
Actually a good point! Would love to listen to the opinions of the downvoters as to why it’s not the case? We could see the real limit of human beings with modern enhancement
It’s a clown show. Enhanced Games belongs as a skit on Saturday Night Live.
This is kind of awesome. Hope she doubles down and crushes her lifetime bests.
Something about seeing this and Kensey’s “thanks” response after seeing Abby Carlson’s dad’s response just doesn’t sit right with me. Athletes should not be rewarded for doping.
If you can’t win legally why not try and capitalize on the attention and try and make some money on the backend!
Not a great look
lololol
O, you like drugs?! Come on over!!!