Kensey McMahon Offered Entry Into Enhanced Games After Doping Suspension

Suspended American distance swimmer Kensey McMahon has been offered entry into the Enhanced Games following news of her four-year competition ban coming down on Tuesday.

The Enhanced Games, a controversial multi-sport event that won’t subject athletes to drug testing, sent out a post Wednesday morning inviting McMahon to compete.

The 24-year-old McMahon received a four-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after she tested positive for the banned substance vadadustat last year. McMahon’s positive test came on July 1, during the 2023 U.S. National Championships and the same day that she finished 3rd in the women’s 1500 free in a personal best time.

Vadadustat is a non-specified substance in the category of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics and is prohibited under the USADA, U.S. Olympic Committee and World Aquatics doping control rules. It wasn’t approved for medical use in the United States until March 2024, eight months after McMahon’s positive test.

The concentration of vadadustat found in McMahon’s sample was extremely low, which the USADA report says makes it “possible, if not likely, that her positive test occurred because of some form of environmental contamination.”

The Enhanced Games first came into the public sphere last summer and are financially supported by billionaire Peter Thiel and planned to be held in 2025.

Retired Australian freestyler James Magnussen, a thee-time world champion and three-time Olympic medalist, has largely been the public face of the Enhanced Games. In February, he said he would “juice to the gills” at the event to try and break the world record in the men’s 50 freestyle.

The Enhanced Games have come under heavy scrutiny for promoting the use of performance-enhancing drugs, with many national organizations and sports federations calling it irresponsible, farcical, and as USADA CEO Travis Tygart said, “a dangerous clown show, not real sport.”