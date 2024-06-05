Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

US Olympic Trials Pool Unveiled Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, 3 Weeks After Construction Began

Construction is complete inside Lucas Oil Stadium as it prepares for the 2024 US Olympic Trials that begin on June 15th and run through June 23rd. It took just over three weeks for the pool to be completed.

Work began inside Lucas Oil on Sunday, May 12th, and was unveiled on June 5th, 2024, ten days out from the first day of competition. This is the first time that swimming will take place inside of a football stadium as Trials have most recently been held at the CHI Health Center, a basketball arena, in Omaha, Nebraska.

The city of Indianapolis has also been gearing up for the meet. Streets have been renamed after famous swimmers, the children’s museum features medals on dinosaurs, and Kate Douglass appears on the side of Lucas Oil. The airport has also had a makeover as it features USA Swimming logos on displays as well as a big sticker on the floor of a swimming lane.

Even the Colts mascot took a dip in the pool today, so he basically took a trip to the spa. The pool also features a large video board that the athletes will appear on during their walkouts.

 

