Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indianapolis Prepares For US Swimming Olympic Trials: Social Media Edition

Comments: 2

US Olympic Trials begin later this month in Indianapolis, Indiana. The city has been busy putting up numerous displays before the event. See its preparation that has been displayed on social media below.

Kate Douglass: Football Stadium edition

This airport has seen numerous transportations this year including a basketball court, decorating for the Indy 500, and now Trials.

Not a redesign but swimmers in the area (and from Illinois and the Gulf Coast LSC) are getting excited.

 

 

 

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
HOO love
1 minute ago

Can’t wait to go in person and cheer on the HOOs!!⚔️🧡💙

Last edited 16 seconds ago by HOO love
0
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
5 minutes ago

Now if only that’ll sell some tickets

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!