Lithuanian Kotryna Teterevkova Comments on Her Time at Indiana While Training for the Olympics

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

Lithuanian breaststroker Kotryna Teterevkova has spent the last season in Bloomington, Indiana training with the Indiana swim team under head coach Ray Looze. Teterevkova said in Lithuania she mostly trains alone and in the Olympic year, wanted to take the opportunity to train with a big team in the United States.

Kotryna has qualified for the 2024 Olympics for Lithuania already and will swim the 100 and 200 breaststroke in Paris.

Swim
1 hour ago

🇱🇹🇱🇹

