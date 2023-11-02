2025 “Honorable Mention” Sophia Umstead Makes Verbal Pledge to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophia Umstead, a junior at Jenison High School in Jenison, Michigan, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Virginia! I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me achieve this dream of mine! I would also like to thank the Virginia coaches for this amazing opportunity! Go HOOS!”

Umstead won 2 individual events and 2 relay titles at the 2022 MHSAA Girls Division 2 State Championships as a sophomore last fall. She clocked a PB of 1:01.11 in the 100 breast, went 2:00.33 to win by 4 seconds in the 200 IM, split 28.46 on the breast in the medley relay, and anchored the 400 free relay in 51.24. Both relays featured a pair of Umsteads (Sophia and Layla) and a pair of Albrechts (Grace and Emma).

A month later, she was representing her club team, Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, at Winter Juniors East. She came in 3rd in the 200 IM and 10th in the 100/200 breast, earning PBs in the 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, as well as the 100 free, leading off the MLA relay. The rest of her SCY best times came from the 2023 Michigan Open, where she won the 100 breast (1:01.14) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.03), 100 fly (53.35), and 400 IM (4:16.04). She also picked up a PB in the 500 free (5:02.37) with her 3rd-place finish.

Umstead will join the Cavaliers with #4 Madi Mintenko, #8 Raya Mellott, Lily Gormsen, and Sylvia Roy in Charlottesville in the fall of 2025. As one of only 4 swimmers with a sub-1:58 in the 200 IM, she will have an immediate impact for UVA at the conference level. She would already score in the B finals of the 200/400 IM at ACCs. She would also have a second swim in the 100/200 breast and 100 fly (C finals), giving head coach Todd DeSorbo and his team plenty of options.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:57.60

100 fly – 53.35

100 breast – 1:01.11

200 breast – 2:13.31

400 IM – 4:16.04

200 free – 1:49.03

