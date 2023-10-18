SwimSwam’s #4 Ranked Recruit Madi Mintenko Commits to Virginia For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madi Mintenko from Colorado Springs, Colorado has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Virginia beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Virginia. I want to thank my family, friends, and teammates for their incredible support. Thank you to the @uvaswimdive coaches for believing in me. I also want to thank the numerous coaches and programs I have been able to get to know during the recruiting process. A special thanks to George and Anna Heidinger at @pikespeakath for creating an environment that myself and others can thrive in. GO HOOS💙🧡⚔️”

The junior at Pine Creek High School had a huge summer highlighted by a win in the 200 freestyle at Summer Juniors in August as she swam a personal best time of 1:58.07. That time moved her up to #7 all time in the 15-16 age group and also was a new Summer Juniors meet record.

Notably ahead of Mintenko in the 15-16 age group are Claire Weinstein and Alex Shackell, both whom are also members of the class of 2025. Shackell and Weinstein committed to Cal about a month ago.

At Summer Juniors, Mintenko also swam personal best times in the 100 free (55.34) and 200 IM (2:19.79). Notably her 100 free was second behind Bailey Hartman who is committed to Virginia for fall 2024.

Mintenko went on to represent the US at World Juniors at the beginning of September. She anchored the US 4×200 free relay in a 1:57.45 securing the gold. Individually, she was second in the 400 free in a personal best of 4:08.06.

Mintenko’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 48.02

200 free: 1:43.92

500 free: 4:39.24

1650 free: 16:19.47

Mintenko already has the potential to make an impact at the conference and NCAA level. Mintenko’s best time in the 500 free would have already made the NCAA ‘A’ final as it would have been 8th in both prelims and finals. In addition, her best time in the 200 freestyle already would have made the NCAA ‘B’ final this past year and is only 0.02 seconds off of what it took to make the ‘A’ final.

It took a 47.99 to make the NCAA ‘B’ final in the 100 free, which Mintenko is just off of with her personal best of a 47.99. Mintenko will also be a huge addition to the Virginia relays. All of Virginia’s splits in the 800 freestyle this past season were sub-1:43.5. That relay went on to win by almost a second.

Mintenko is the second top 20 recruit to commit to Virginia for the class of 2025. Earlier this week, #8 Raya Mellott committed to Virginia as well. BOTR Lily Gormsen has also committed to arrive in fall 2025.

