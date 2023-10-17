Jasmine Nocentini on Training with UVA: “The team… has a very, very positive energy”

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA
- Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
- Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- Gainesville, Florida
- SCY (25 yards)
- All races uploaded to SwimSwam
- Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
- Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.
Virginia grad transfer Jasmine Nocentini showed out at her first official dual meet as a Hoo, breaking a minute in the 100 breast (59.81), swimming 23.04 in the 50 free, and splitting 26.6 (50 breast) in the 200 medley relay. The Italian native seems to be adjusting well in Charlottesville, noting the teams positive energy as added motivation in training.