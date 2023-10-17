Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jasmine Nocentini on Training with UVA: “The team… has a very, very positive energy”

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA

  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
  • Stephen C. O’Connell Center
    • Gainesville, Florida
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • All races uploaded to SwimSwam
  • Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
  • Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.

Virginia grad transfer Jasmine Nocentini showed out at her first official dual meet as a Hoo, breaking a minute in the 100 breast (59.81), swimming 23.04 in the 50 free, and splitting 26.6 (50 breast) in the 200 medley relay. The Italian native seems to be adjusting well in Charlottesville, noting the teams positive energy as added motivation in training.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!