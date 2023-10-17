College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 18 – October 24th

The biggest dual meet this weekend is a two-day meet between Arizona State and NC State. The meet will be an exciting one, especially on the men’s side as Arizona State was second at men’s NCAAs while NC State was fifth. In addition, our SwimSwam pre-season power rankings had the Arizona State men 1st and the NC State men 5th. The NC State women were ranked 5th while the Arizona State women were 17th in SwimSwam’s pre-season power rankings.
Duke and Virginia Tech is also one to look out for. The Duke women were ranked 16th and the Virginia Tech women were 18th in our pre-season rankings.
Michigan and Arizona will travel to Wisconsin for a tri-meet. This will be the first scored meet for the Wolverines under the new coaching staff lead by Matt Bowe.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Alabama vs. Mizzou
|10/20
|X
|X
|South Carolina vs. Queens
|10/20
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. Notre Dame vs. Pitt
|10/20-10/21
|X
|X
|Arizona State vs. NC State
|10/20-10/21
|X
|X
|Purdue vs. UIndy vs. Kenyon (divers)
|10/20
|X
|X
|Minnesota vs. SMU
|10/20-10/21
|X
|X
|TCU vs. Texas
|10/20
|X
|X
|Nebraska vs. South Dakota State
|10/20
|X
|Kansas vs. Lindenwood vs. South Dakota
|10/20-10/21
|X
|X
|Pacific Invite (Cal, Pacific,
|10/21
|X
|X
|Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
|10/19
|X
|X
|Florida State vs. Florida Southern vs. West Florida vs North Florida
|10/20
|X
|X
|Duke vs. Virginia Tech
|10/21
|X
|X
|Arizona vs. Wisconsin vs. Michigan
|10/20-10/21
|X
|X
|UCLA vs. UCSB
|10/20
|X
|MPSF Open Water Swimming Champs
|10/21
|X
|X
|Colgate vs LeMoyne
|10/20
|X
|X
|Cincinnati vs. Kenyon
|10/21
|X
|X
|Fordham vs. Marist
|10/19
|X
|X
|Fordham vs. Monmouth
|10/21
|X
|X
|Illinois State vs. UIC
|10/21
|X
|Indiana State vs. UIC vs. Southern Indiana
|10/20
|X
|X
|Southern Illinois vs. Northwestern vs. Miami (FL)
|10/21
|X
|X
|Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate
|10/21
|X
|X
|UConn vs. Villanova
|10/21
|X
|Georgetown vs. UConn
|10/20
|X
|Georgetown vs. NJIT
|10/21
|X
|Bucknell Fall Invite (Bucknell, Seton Hall, Binghamton
|10/21
|X
|X
|UMBC vs Navy
|10/20
|X
|X
|Navy vs George Washington
|10/21
|X
|X
|Nevada vs. Cal State East Bay vs. UC Davis
|10/21
|X
|Eastern Illinois vs. Bellarmine vs. Valpo vs. SLU
|10/21
|X
|X
|Denver vs. Air Force
|10/20
|X
|X
|Green Bay vs. Milwaukee
|10/21
|X
|X
|SLU vs. WashU
|10/20
|X
|X
|North Texas Intrasquad
|10/20-10/21
|X
|Drexel vs. La Salle
|10/21
|X
|X
|William & Mary vs. Towson
|10/21
|X
|X
|Old Dominion vs. Towson
|10/20
|X
|X
|Yale vs. Delaware
|10/21
|X
|X
|UNC vs. UNC-Wilmington
|1/20
|X
|X
|Gardner-Webb vs. Milligan
|10/21
|X
|X
|Cornell vs. Niagara
|10/21
|X
|Cleveland State vs. Marshall vs. Bowling Green
|10/21
|X
|Iona vs. LIU
|10/20
|X
|X
|Siena vs. Rochester vs. Canisius
|10/21
|X
|X
|UC San Diego vs. CSUB vs. CMS
|10/21
|X
|X
|Air Force vs. Wyoming
|10/21
|X
|X
|Vermont vs. New Hampshire
|10/21
|X
|UMBC vs. Ohio
|10/20
|X
|Princeton vs. Florida Atlantic
|10/20
|X
|X
|Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Messiah
|10/21
|X
|X
|Idaho vs. NAU
|10/20
|X
|Maine vs. Maine Maritime Academy
|10/21
|X
|X
|Rider vs. Lehigh
|10/21
|X
|X
|Central Connecticut State vs. Stony Brook
|10/21
|X
|West Chester vs. Lehigh
|10/20
|X
|X
|Worcester City Championship (Holy Cross)
|10/21
|X
|X
|St. Francis vs. Millersville
|10/21
|X
|Stony Brook Intrasquad
|10/21
|X
|Cal Baptist vs. Pomona-Pitzer
|10/21
|X
|X