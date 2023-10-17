Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 18 – October 24th

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw

October 17th, 2023

The biggest dual meet this weekend is a two-day meet between Arizona State and NC State. The meet will be an exciting one, especially on the men’s side as Arizona State was second at men’s NCAAs while NC State was fifth. In addition, our SwimSwam pre-season power rankings had the Arizona State men 1st and the NC State men 5th. The NC State women were ranked 5th while the Arizona State women were 17th in SwimSwam’s pre-season power rankings.

Duke and Virginia Tech is also one to look out for. The Duke women were ranked 16th and the Virginia Tech women were 18th in our pre-season rankings.

Michigan and Arizona will travel to Wisconsin for a tri-meet. This will be the first scored meet for the Wolverines under the new coaching staff lead by Matt Bowe.

Meet Date Men Women
Alabama vs. Mizzou 10/20 X X
South Carolina vs. Queens 10/20 X X
Penn State vs. Notre Dame vs. Pitt 10/20-10/21 X X
Arizona State vs. NC State 10/20-10/21 X X
Purdue vs. UIndy vs. Kenyon (divers) 10/20 X X
Minnesota vs. SMU 10/20-10/21 X X
TCU vs. Texas 10/20 X X
Nebraska vs. South Dakota State 10/20 X
Kansas vs. Lindenwood vs. South Dakota 10/20-10/21 X X
Pacific Invite (Cal, Pacific, 10/21 X X
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech 10/19 X X
Florida State vs. Florida Southern vs. West Florida vs North Florida 10/20 X X
Duke vs. Virginia Tech 10/21 X X
Arizona vs. Wisconsin vs. Michigan 10/20-10/21 X X
UCLA vs. UCSB 10/20 X
MPSF Open Water Swimming Champs 10/21 X X
Colgate vs LeMoyne 10/20 X X
Cincinnati vs. Kenyon 10/21 X X
Fordham vs. Marist 10/19 X X
Fordham vs. Monmouth 10/21 X X
Illinois State vs. UIC 10/21 X
Indiana State vs. UIC vs. Southern Indiana 10/20 X X
Southern Illinois vs. Northwestern vs. Miami (FL) 10/21 X X
Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate 10/21 X X
UConn vs. Villanova 10/21 X
Georgetown vs. UConn 10/20 X
Georgetown vs. NJIT 10/21 X
Bucknell Fall Invite (Bucknell, Seton Hall, Binghamton 10/21 X X
UMBC vs Navy 10/20 X X
Navy vs George Washington 10/21 X X
Nevada vs. Cal State East Bay vs. UC Davis 10/21 X
Eastern Illinois vs. Bellarmine vs. Valpo vs. SLU 10/21 X X
Denver vs. Air Force 10/20 X X
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee 10/21 X X
SLU vs. WashU 10/20 X X
North Texas Intrasquad 10/20-10/21 X
Drexel vs. La Salle 10/21 X X
William & Mary vs. Towson 10/21 X X
Old Dominion vs. Towson 10/20 X X
Yale vs. Delaware 10/21 X X
UNC vs. UNC-Wilmington 1/20 X X
Gardner-Webb vs. Milligan 10/21 X X
Cornell vs. Niagara 10/21 X
Cleveland State vs. Marshall vs. Bowling Green 10/21 X
Iona vs. LIU 10/20 X X
Siena vs. Rochester vs. Canisius 10/21 X X
UC San Diego vs. CSUB vs. CMS 10/21 X X
Air Force vs. Wyoming 10/21 X X
Vermont vs. New Hampshire 10/21 X
UMBC vs. Ohio 10/20 X
Princeton vs. Florida Atlantic 10/20 X X
Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Messiah 10/21 X X
Idaho vs. NAU 10/20 X
Maine vs. Maine Maritime Academy 10/21 X X
Rider vs. Lehigh 10/21 X X
Central Connecticut State vs. Stony Brook 10/21 X
West Chester vs. Lehigh 10/20 X X
Worcester City Championship (Holy Cross) 10/21 X X
St. Francis vs. Millersville 10/21 X
Stony Brook Intrasquad 10/21 X
Cal Baptist vs. Pomona-Pitzer 10/21 X X

