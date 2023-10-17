College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 18 – October 24th

The biggest dual meet this weekend is a two-day meet between Arizona State and NC State. The meet will be an exciting one, especially on the men’s side as Arizona State was second at men’s NCAAs while NC State was fifth. In addition, our SwimSwam pre-season power rankings had the Arizona State men 1st and the NC State men 5th. The NC State women were ranked 5th while the Arizona State women were 17th in SwimSwam’s pre-season power rankings.

Duke and Virginia Tech is also one to look out for. The Duke women were ranked 16th and the Virginia Tech women were 18th in our pre-season rankings.

Michigan and Arizona will travel to Wisconsin for a tri-meet. This will be the first scored meet for the Wolverines under the new coaching staff lead by Matt Bowe.