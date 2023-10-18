Stanford Cruises To Season-Opening Sweep of Pitt

Stanford vs Pitt

October 13, 2023

Stanford, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Stanford Athletics

WOMEN’S RECAP

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford kicked off the 2023-24 campaign with an impressive 190-105 win over Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon at Avery Aquatic Center.

The Cardinal move to 11-1 in regular season openers under head coach Greg Meehan , claiming all but one event title on the day. Stanford had four 1-2-3 finishes in the meet, sweeping to 100 and 200 Back, 100 Free, and 200 Fly.

Kayla Wilson and Natalie Mannion lead the way with a pair of event titles. Wilson paced the field with an NCAA B Standard cut time of 1:44.76 in the 200 free and led the charge in a clean sweep of the 100 free with a 49.69. Mannion swept both backstroke races, clocking a 54.26 in the 100 back and a 1:58.70 in the 200 back.

Freshman tandem Lucy Thomas and Caroline Bricker also earned two wins in their first collegiate action. Thomas claimed event titles in the 50 free (22.54) and 200 breast (2:14.77), while Bricker won the 200 fly (1:55.96) and 500 free (4:53.84) events.

Rounding out the event winners for the Cardinal were Aurora Roghair in the 1000 free (9:51.18), Gigi Johnson in the 100 fly (54.38), and Lucy Bell in the 200 IM (1:57.15)

Johnson and Thomas would team up with Jamie Brennan and Janelle Rudolph to earn a 200 medley relay title with a time of 1:40.14, while Wilson, Johnson, Rudolph, and Roghair clocked a 3:20.92 to win the 400 free relay.

On the diving boards, Lauren Burch won the 1-meter dive while Emilie Moore claimed the 3-meter dive event title.

Five Cardinal earned NCAA B Standard cut times on the day, with Bell (200 IM), Bricker (200 fly), Wilson (200 free), Thomas (50 free), and Charlotte Hook (200 fly – 1:59.04) all surpassing their respective time thresholds.

Stanford returns to action with their annual alumni meet on Friday, Oct. 20, before welcoming Arkansas and Washington State to Avery Aquatic Center for a home doubleheader on Oct. 27 and 28.

MEN’S RECAP

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford freshmen Rex Maurer and Jonathan Tan combined for four individual victories in their collegiate debuts to lead the Cardinal men’s swimming and diving team to a season-opening 179-116 victory over Pittsburgh at Avery Aquatic Center on Friday.

Maurer and Tan each hit NCAA B standards in each of their winning efforts, while Stanford won 13 of 16 events. This dual meet opened the fifth season for the Cardinal under Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming, Dan Schemmel , and 10th under diving coach Patrick Jeffrey .

Maurer won the 100-yard backstroke in 47.09 and the 500 freestyle in 4:19.45 (each a B standard) and led off Stanford’s winning 200 medley relay team in his first collegiate event. Maurer was followed by Ethan Dang , Rafael Gu , and older brother Luke Maurer . The team won in 1:27.09.

Tan, who recently competed at the Asian Games while representing his native Singapore, won the 50 free in 19.65 and the 100 free in 43.35 – each a B standard.

Diver Jack Ryan was a double winner for Stanford. Third in the NCAA 1-meter springboard last spring, Ryan won that event with 396.00 points and then won the 3-meter with 437.25.

One of the better duels was the anchor leg of the final event, the 400 free relay, when Luke Maurer bested his little brother in a close finish, 2:55.02 to 2:55.73.

This was Stanford’s first-ever dual meet against Pitt, coached by former Stanford women’s swimming volunteer assistant Chase Kreitler. The programs will continue to compete against each other in the Atlantic Coast Conference next season.

Next for Stanford is a dual against UC Santa Barbara on October 27 at Avery.

Courtesy: Pitt Athletics

STANFORD, CA. – The University of Pittsburgh women’s swimming and diving team completed their first dual meet in program history against Stanford, Friday evening. The Panthers picked up one first place win and nine second place finishes to top off the meet.

Freshman Jessica Strong secured the first-place win against Stanford in the 100 Breast with her time of 1:04.38.

The Panthers kicked off the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of Claire Jansen , Jessica Strong , Sophie Yendell , and Sydney Gring finished with a time of 1:41.72.

Freshman Avery Kudlac took third in the 200 free with her time of 1:50.83. Yendell secured second in the 50 Free, finishing with a time of 23.07.

Continuing to shine in the Golden State, diver Megan Iannon completed the 1 Meter in second place with her total of 241.88 points. In the 3 Meter, Iannon secured second – totaling 248.93 points.

The Panthers topped off their evening in Stanford with second and third place finishes in the 100 Fly. Gring took second place (55.06) with Yendell not far behind in third (55.48).

UP NEXT

The Panthers will head to Berkeley, CA where they will meet the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 14 for the first time in program history. This dual meet will kick off at 2 PM EST.

STANFORD, CA – The University of Pittsburgh men’s swimming and diving team completed their dual meet against Stanford with three first-place finishes, Friday evening. This was the first time in program history the Panthers competed against the Cardinal.

Fifth-year Jerry Chen had an outstanding performance, securing both first place finishes for the Panthers. He completed the 100 Breast in 54.08 seconds and the 200 Brest with his time of 1:58.53. Chen’s 100 Breast finish is ranked No. 11 in the nation and his 200 Breast time is currently No. 12.

Also coming in first this evening, junior Marcin Goraj finished with a time of 1:45.21 in the 200 Back – securing the first-place win agains the Cardinal. Currently, this is the 18th fastest time in the nation.

The Panthers kicked off the dual meet with a second-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of Krzysztof Radziszewski , Chen, Goraj and Stepan Goncharov finished with their time of 1:27.30. This time is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation’s top-times.

Continuing the moment, freshman Michal Piela secured third in the 1000 Free with his time of 9:26.37.

Goraj posted a second-place finish in the 200 Free with his time of 1:37.04 – finishing under a second behind Stanford.

Diver Daley Fraser claimed second in the 1 Meter – posting 362.55 total points. In the 3 Meter, Dylan Reed , Cameron Cash and Fraser each secured second, third and fourth, respectively.

To top off the fast swims for the men, newcomer Massimiliano Matteazzi posted a 1:49.99 to secure second-place in the 200 IM.

UP NEXT

The Panthers will head to Berkeley, CA where they will meet the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 14 for the first time in program history. This dual meet will kick off at 2 PM EST.