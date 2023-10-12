“Best of the Rest” Distance Ace Lily Gormsen to Join Sister at UVA in 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lily Gormsen from Wantagh, New York, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the 2025-26 school year. She is the first public verbal commitment to the UVA class of 2029.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! Thank you to all my friends family and coaches that helped me get here!! Can’t wait to be a hoo💙🧡⚔️⚔️✌🏻✌🏻“

Like her sister, Cavan Gormsen before her, Lily attends Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, New York, and does her year-round swimming with Long Island Aquatic Club. Lily will overlap two years with Cavan and Tess Howley, who also attended Sacred Heart Academy; they are both freshmen on the UVA roster this season.

Lily Gormsen is a distance freestyler, for which we honored her in the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025. She won the 100 free (52.10) and was runner-up (to her sister) in the 500 free (4:49.52) at last November’s New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Championships. Her best time in the 500 comes from the February 2023 LSC championship meet (“Senior Mets”) where she placed 3rd with 4:46.05. She also notched a PB in the 1650 free with her 2nd-place 16:27.15.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:27.15

1000 free – 9:50.22

500 free – 4:46.05

200 free – 1:49.80

In August, Gormsen earned LCM lifetime bests in the 100 free (58.85), 200 free (2:03.12), 800 free (8:50.11), and 1500 free (16:55.01) at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. She placed 14th in the 800 and 13th in the 1500 and clocked U.S. Open time standards in both events.

Gormsen’s best times would already score in the top-16 of the both the 500 and the mile at the ACC Championships.

